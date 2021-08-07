The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Cyprus rape case: Appeal hearing for British teen scheduled next month

The appeal hearing will see the defense arguing that the conviction against the woman be disregarded as it was signed without a lawyer present.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2021 20:51
Protestors supporting a British woman found guilty of lying in a rape case in Cyprus, take part in a march in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Protestors supporting a British woman found guilty of lying in a rape case in Cyprus, take part in a march in London, Britain, January 6, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
The alleged victim of a gang rape in Cyprus in 2019 at the hands of a group of Israelis will be attending an appeal hearing on September 16 in Cyprus. 
The young British woman was found guilty of public mischief after retracting her report of gang rape, which she later claimed she was pressured to do.
The hearing will be heard in the Supreme Court of Cyprus on September 16, according to Cypriot media.
In July of 2019, the then-19-year-old woman filed a report with the police, stating that she had been attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel.
However, 10 days later she signed a retraction and was charged with public mischief for filing a false complaint, although she has continued to maintain in court that she was pressured to withdraw the allegations.
In January 2020, she was found guilty and handed a four-month prison sentence with a three-year delay.
The appeal hearing in September will see the defense arguing that the conviction is unsafe and should be disregarded, primarily because the retraction was given by a teenager suffering from PTSD, and was signed without a lawyer present.
Cyprus has been consistently criticized for the mishandling of cases of sexual harassment, assault and rape, with victims walking clean in the past.
The Israeli men who were cleared when the British teen retracted her claim plead not guilty at the time and were welcomed back into Israel with open arms, carrying Israeli flags on their backs. The event received widespread criticism in Israeli media.


Tags rape cyprus sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett can liberate Israel from haredi chains on religion - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by