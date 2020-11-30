Czech-Israeli Mutual Chamber of Commerce - More than business

The Czech-Israeli Mutual Chamber of Commerce has delivered on its vision of supporting business, bringing nations together, and creating values for 25 years. The Chamber currently has one hundred and sixty members comprised of the leading and largest Czech and international commercial organizations, manufacturers, small and medium enterprises, and prominent personalities from scientists, doctors, and artists throughout the entire Czech Republic.

During its existence, the Chamber has contributed to the execution of important strategic agreements between the two nations, regularly organized missions of businesspeople, experts, and politicians to the State of Israel, and held dedicated Innovation Days in Prague and other Czech cities. The Chamber has also recently contributed to the public discussion and experience, specifically in water management and healthcare, offering ample room for mutual inspiration and cooperation.

The Chamber seeks to increasingly support the activity of its members in specific bilateral projects with a high added value. President of the Chamber, Mr. Pavel Smutný, commented: “Our members have been able to engage in activities of four sections reflecting the focus of the Chamber, which represents the key sectors of cooperation. Those include the security section; science, research, and innovation section; digital economy and business section, and e-Health section.”

The Chamber supports youth through its dedicated Gesher (Bridge) Section comprised of high school and university students affiliated with Israel.

Since 2011, the Arnošt Lustig Prize is held under the auspices of the Chamber, whose laureates are bearers of the values of courage, bravery, humanity, and justice. In 2020, the Arnošt Lustig Prize was redirected, in line with its motto, to the support of research related to countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the activities were conducted on-line in 2020. Despite that, successful projects have been realized in science and research, and inspiring webinars and signing of important agreements took place.