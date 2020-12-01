The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Czechia is also Moravia and Silesia

From wine trails to the mountains, there’s something for everyone

By KLÁRA DONATHOVÁ  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 17:48
(photo credit: DAVID MARVAN)
(photo credit: DAVID MARVAN)
South Moravia, the Haná area in central Moravia, and the Moravian mountains are among the most popular tourist destinations in the Czech Republic. These areas feature beautiful scenery, historic towns, extensive vineyards which offer tastes of the best Moravian wines, terrain suitable for relaxing but also more demanding cycling, great food, and modern wellness facilities within sight of the wine cellars. If you get to know these areas in the summer, you may also be tempted by a winter stay in the mountains. The Beskydy and Jeseníky mountains are ideal for hiking as well as for both beginning and experienced skiers. Explore beyond the usual tour guide-recommended places in the Czech Republic.
Moravian Wine Trail
Moravia is the most important wine-growing region of the Czech Republic, representing 96% of the registered vineyards. It consists of four sub-areas: Znojemská, Mikulovská, Velkopavlovická, and Slovácká. Each offers exceptional wines reflecting the specific terroir and climate of each place, and countless interesting towns and villages with their own traditions and rich history.
Getting to know the local wine varieties, cellars, and vineyards can be combined with physical activity. The wine-growing villages from Znojmo to Uherské Hradiště are connected by the cycling Moravian Wine Trail, which is followed by other trails that will take you through smaller areas and offers day trips, as well as the opportunity to ride the whole of South Moravia. You can easily choose the difficulty of the route according to your physical condition.
If you are interested in Jewish history, you will have countless opportunities along the way to visit the preserved cemeteries and synagogues. Be sure not to miss Mikulov, a wine town with a rich history.
Photo: David MarvanPhoto: David Marvan
To the mountains and the valley
The Moravian Mountains have a lot to offer, even to those who are more interested in physical activities than drinking wine. Whether you like hiking, more demanding cycling trips with elevation gain or downhill or cross-country skiing, you will find ideal terrain and conditions in the protected landscape area of the Jeseníky Mountains. The Czech Republic is well known for its sophisticated system of tourist signs, which is managed by volunteers from the Czech Tourists Club. The first hiking trails were marked with colored markers at the end of the nineteenth century, and you will be able to orient yourself according to them while walking, bike riding, or cross-country skiing. The Jeseníky Mountains are interwoven with hundreds of marked routes, with which you can easily plan the length and difficulty of the trip.
The Jeseníky Mountains are a paradise for skiers. From December to March, there are optimal snow conditions. The modern ski area can be found, for example, on Červenohorské sedlo, which lies at an altitude of 1013 m. The slopes are served by a cable car and eight ski lifts. The area is suited for both beginners and advanced skiers. One of the steepest slopes in the country – a kilometer-long black piste with an elevation gain of 277 m – is located here. You will also find gentle slopes and a ski school for children and adults. Červenohorské sedlo is also a great starting point and a crossroads of ski hiking trails, which you can explore on e-bikes outside the ski season. Bike and ski rentals on-site are a given.
Photo: Petr SlavíkPhoto: Petr Slavík
Recharge your batteries
A well-deserved rest should be a part of every active holiday. In Moravia, you will find several modern wellness centers. Aqualand Moravia, in the heart of the Pálava peaks in the village of Pasohlávky, opened at the end of 2019. From the Finnish Panorama Sauna, you can enjoy views of the Pálava Protected Landscape Area and the Novomlýnská Reservoir. You can then cool off in a snow cave with real snow.
And if you still don’t have enough wine, you can indulge in wellness treatments with grape cosmetics with wine oil and grape syrup. You can find wine wellness in Hustopeče, a village that is famous for its almond orchards.
You can also take advantage of the rich offer of therapeutic spa stays. The well-known Moravian spa center is the Dolní Lipová spa, where skin diseases, mental disorders, lung diseases, and metabolic disorders are treated. The spa town in the middle of the mountains is a place for relaxation, and the local professionals will help you strengthen your health, recharge your energy, and lose weight if needed. Slimming stays have a long history here.
Photo: Petr SlavíkPhoto: Petr Slavík
Find out more on visitczechrepublic.com  
This article was written in cooperation with Donath Business & Media s.r.o.


Tags Tourism czech republic czech israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by