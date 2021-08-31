The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Former Amb. Dan Shapiro to serve as advisor to Iran envoy

The former ambassador to Israel will serve as a part-time senior adviser to the team that handles the indirect negotiations with Iran.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 31, 2021 08:10
US AMBASSADOR Dan Shapiro toasts the New Year. (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Dan Shapiro, who served as US Ambassador to Israel during the Obama administration is returning to the State Department as a senior advisor, the State Department confirmed on Monday. He will be a member of Rob Malley’s Iran negotiations team.
“We are pleased to welcome former U.S. ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro back to the State Department,” said a State Department spokesperson. “Dan has joined Special Envoy Malley's team as a special government employee and part-time senior advisor.” AXIOS first reported on Shapiro’s appointment on Sunday.
According to the State Department spokesperson, “US-Iran policy will benefit greatly from the participation of a diplomat of his caliber and experience.” They noted that Shapiro is also “the first of what we plan to be a small group of part-time advisors, who will add to the diversity of perspective and knowledge on the Special Envoy's team.”
Since taking office in January, the Biden administration participated in six rounds of indirect negotiations with Iran in Vienna, seeking a path for both countries to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. The Iranians. However, started to stall the negotiations two months ago, shortly before the new president, Ibrahim Raisi, was sworn in, and another round of talks has yet to be scheduled.
US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday that when it comes to Iran, his administration is “putting diplomacy first, seeing where that takes us.”
PM Bennett meets with President Biden in Washington (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO) PM Bennett meets with President Biden in Washington (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
“But if diplomacy fails,” the President added, “we're ready to turn to other options.” It echoed a similar message that a senior administration official delivered on Wednesday ahead of the meeting, marking a shift in tone.
The White House provided a readout of the conversation between Biden and Bennet on Friday evening, saying the “the leaders discussed the most critical challenges facing the Middle East, including the threat posed by Iran.”
“The President made clear his commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon,” the White House said in a statement. “The leaders reviewed steps to deter and contain Iran’s dangerous regional behavior. They reiterated their commitments to work constructively and deepen cooperation to address all aspects of Israel’s security against Iran and other threats.”


