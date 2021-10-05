The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
David Schoen, lawyer who defended Trump, to chair Zionist Organization of America

Schoen became nationally prominent when he represented Trump after the House of Representatives impeached the former president for spurring the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capital.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 06:01
Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water (photo credit: SCREEN CAPTURE FROM CNN LIVE BROADCAST/JTA)
Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
(photo credit: SCREEN CAPTURE FROM CNN LIVE BROADCAST/JTA)
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Zionist Organization of America elected as its national chairman David Schoen, the Jewish lawyer whose Orthodox observance drew media attention as he defended former President Donald Trump at Trump’s second impeachment trial.
Schoen, a constitutional lawyer who lives in Atlanta, has for years served on ZOA’s board and has represented the organization, in one instance leading ZOA’s efforts to hold the Palestine Liberation Organization legally accountable for terrorist attacks committed in its name.
He became nationally prominent when he represented Trump after the House of Representatives impeached the former president for spurring the Jan. 6 insurrection at the capital. The Senate acquitted Trump.
Schoen several times covered his head with his hand before taking a drink of water while speaking during Trump’s Senate trial, leading observers to guess that he was saying a blessing. He also absented himself from the trial when Shabbat loomed.
Schoen, who usually wears a kippah, said he did not wear one while speaking during the trial because he thought it would look “awkward.”
Trump was not Schoen’s first high-profile case. He was set to represent Jeffrey Epstein on charges of sex trafficking when the financier was found dead, ostensibly by suicide, in jail.
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry (credit: REUTERS)Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry (credit: REUTERS)
The ZOA election was Sunday. The membership reelected longtime president Morton Klein. Klein is the professional leader of the organization and Schoen is its lay leader.


