The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Dermer: Rejoining the nuclear agreement with Iran ‘a mistake’

“The first thing I would say to the incoming administration is sit with your allies in the region,” Israel's ambassador said.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 06:20
Ron Dermer at a Hanukkah event at the Israeli embassy in Washington, where a menorah made of fragments of rockets fired against Israel was lit (December 17, 2019). (photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
Ron Dermer at a Hanukkah event at the Israeli embassy in Washington, where a menorah made of fragments of rockets fired against Israel was lit (December 17, 2019).
(photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
WASHINGTON - Ron Dermer, Israel’s Ambassador in Washington, said on Monday that if President-elect Joe Biden would decide to join the nuclear agreement with Iran, “it would be a mistake.” 
 
Dermer participated in a panel discussion at the Economic Club of Washington with United Arab Emirates ambassador to the US Yousef al Otaiba and Bahrain ambassador to the US Abdulla al-Khalifa.
 
Biden said multiple times during his campaign that he would reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement again under specific terms. 
 
“I think it would be a mistake, and hopefully he will look at the Middle East as it is, he will see the benefits of [the normalization] process of how he can continue that process and [..] not go back into the same deal,” Dermer said.
 
He noted that Israel and the Arab countries in the Gulf opposed the 2015 agreement. 
 
“The Prime Minister opposed it publicly in Congress in 2015, but I think he spoke for many others in the region,” Dermer continued. “And I think that when you have Israelis and Arabs who were saying to you, ‘this is not a good idea, do not follow that path,’ that should be taken into consideration.”
 
The Israeli Ambassador said that both Israel and the Arab countries “were not at the table” when the agreement was discussed and that he hopes that this time things would be different. 
 
“The first thing I would say to the incoming administration is sit with your allies in the region,” Dermer said. “Listen to us; we have the most skin in the game, we have the most to lose, speak to us try to work out a common position, which I think is possible not only to deal with nuclear issues, but also to deal with the regional aggression of Iran, forge a common policy with your allies in the region that will both enhance this process. And I think the input the United States in a much better place to deal with Iran.”
 
He also addressed the negotiations between Israel and the UAE to normalize ties over the summer. 
 
“As we were moving forward to extend Israeli sovereignty over territory, that was consistent with the Trump peace plan [...] the UAE contacted the White House and said, 'Look, if Israel is willing to suspend the extension of sovereignty, we are willing to normalize,'” Dermer recalled. “And once we had that real offer on the table, it took us several weeks and we were able to finalize it and really create a breakthrough for the whole region.”
 
Speaking about the term “to suspend” extending sovereignty, Dermer said: “That was a word that was carefully chosen. It is very specific: It doesn't mean permanent; It doesn't mean tomorrow. It means somewhere in between those two positions.”


Tags ron dermer Joe Biden UAE bahrain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by