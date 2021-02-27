The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Did Iran finally take a more direct shot at Israel? - analysis

Intelligence officials have said that Iran has tried numerous ways to attack Israel physically or with cyber capabilities, as well as Jews worldwide.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 23:19
Iran holds military drills as tensions rise with US (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran holds military drills as tensions rise with US
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Questions are swirling about whether an Israeli-owned cargo ship used to transport vehicles was damaged overnight Thursday by an active attack by Iran and if it will lead to a deterioration between Jerusalem and Tehran.
The cause of the mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman is still unclear, but both defense Minister Benny Gantz and a US defense official who spoke to Reuters seemed to point the finger at the Islamic Republic.
If it was Iran, what would the message be and its implications?
First, the idea of Iran attacking ships allied with the US, from England to the UAE, is nothing new.
Since 2019, Tehran had escalated its attacks on US-allied ships passing through the Persian Gulf area.
What would be new would be a successful attack on an Israeli ship.
Intelligence officials have said that Iran has tried numerous ways to attack Israel physically or with cyber capabilities, as well as Jews worldwide.
It has just been that to date, most have been thwarted.
Many attributed a terror attack in India in January to a proxy group trying to harm Jews on behalf of Iran.
Might the attack on this Israeli ship be a new soft underbelly that the ayatollahs think they have found for roughing up Israel?
There is still an open account with the Jewish state, since Tehran blames Jerusalem for blowing up its Natanz advance centrifuge nuclear facility in July 2020 and killing its military nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh a few months later in November.
Alternatively, Iran has started a series of low-grade military exchanges with the US through its proxies.
On February 15, rockets struck Erbil’s international airport and in residential parts of the Iraqi city, killing a contractor and wounding several US personnel and Iraqi civilians.
This was considered to be an escalation by Iranian proxy groups, though these groups have a long, recent record of firing mortars and rockets on the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located.
In response, the US over the weekend hit a compound near the Syrian-Iraqi border used by two Iranian-affiliated Iraqi militias, Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, with seven 500-pound bombs.
From the timing, it seems that the attack on the Israeli ship might have taken place first, but the events were so close together that it demonstrates how quickly all the sides are currently making military moves.
The big games are about how the US-Iran nuclear standoff will resolve and to what extent the ayatollahs will be able to continue destabilizing multiple states throughout the Middle East.
Striking an Israeli ship would be both payback for the past actions Iran attributes to Israel as well as a message to both Jerusalem and Washington that the Islamic Republic will impose unpredictable costs going forward if it does not get its way.
As the IDF and the Mossad are both led by officials who believe strongly in using force to help influence Iranian behavior, it would not be surprising if Israel now responds either militarily or with a significant cyberattack.
All of this could lead to deterioration and even a broader conflict.
On the other hand, neither Israel nor Iran want all out war at this juncture – and both do not want to be blamed by the Biden administration for openly sabotaging its efforts to cool the conflict down.
In that sense, the most likely scenario is that this event will be just another in a line of many as the sides dance near the verge of a cliff, but work hard not to topple over.


Tags IDF Iran Middle East Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by