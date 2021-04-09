The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Disneyland Avengers area to open in June with Spider-Man and shawarma

The debut will come weeks after the resort in Anaheim begins welcoming back guests for the first time in a year starting on April 30.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 9, 2021 04:40
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
A new Avengers-themed area featuring a Spider-Man ride, roaming superheroes and a shawarma food cart will open at Walt Disney Co's Disneyland Resort in California on June 4, the head of the company's parks division said on Thursday.
Avengers area to open at California"s Disneyland in June (Credit: WALT DISNEY HANDOUT/ NBC/WALT DISNEY PICTURES/MARVEL STUDIOS via Reuters)
The debut will come weeks after the resort in Anaheim, about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles, begins welcoming back guests for the first time in a year starting on April 30.
Disneyland, the original Disney theme park, and neighboring California Adventure were closed in March 2020 to help prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown thwarted plans to open the Avengers Campus in July 2020.
Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, announced the new opening date as he offered a glimpse of the Avengers attractions during a pre-taped video shown to reporters.
In a new Spider-Man ride called "Web Slingers," which combines physical and virtual environments, guests will team with Spidey to capture out-of-control Spider-Bots.
"You will swear Peter Parker's right there," said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, referring to Spider-Man's alter ego.
A swinging Spider-Man character also will perform acrobatics above the park's rooftops. The character is a "stuntronic" robot designed to perform somersaults while flying 60 feet in the air, Disney said.
Black Panther, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Iron Man also will found in the park, as well as a Quinjet, an advanced aircraft used by the Avengers.
"There's only one place you can see one of our Quinjets," Feige said. "It's either in the movie or it's here."
Food options will include a cart offering shawarma, a nod to a scene at the end of the 2012 "Avengers" movie when various superheroes ate the Middle Eastern dish together after saving the world.
Visitors to Disneyland will need advance reservations and must follow COVID-19 safety precautions including wearing masks and social distancing.


