Leaked Kremlin documents obtained by The Guardian reveal that Vladimir Putin personally authorized a secret spy agency to support a "mentally unstable" Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The papers suggest that the key meeting took place on January 22, 2016, where Putin and his spy chiefs and senior ministers agreed that Trump in the White House would help secure Moscow's strategic objectives. Among these were "social turmoil" in the US and the weakening of the American president's negotiating position.

The three spy agencies were ordered to find ways to support Trump in a decree that has Putin's signature on it.

The report, labeled "No 32-04 \ vd" says Trump is the "most promising candidate" from Putin's point of view. It also includes a psychological assessment of Trump, who is described as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex.”