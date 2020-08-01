The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Donald Trump defends testing policy against criticism from the DNC

The criticism was made by Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.), the Democratic whip, who's in charge of the house's subcommittee regarding the coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2020 05:45
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis (photo credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/ REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis
(photo credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/ REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump defended the country's testing capabilities, as Democrats claimed that while Europe was able to contain the coronavirus, the US was not, The Hill reported on Friday.
The criticism was made by Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.), the Democratic whip, who is in charge of the House's subcommittee regarding the coronavirus. According to him, the reason the US has lost control of the coronavirus was because it didn't lockdown early enough and opened too soon.


"Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World," Trump tweeted during the hearing .
According to Trump, the reason that there are so many cases in the US as opposed to other countries is that the US simply holds more tests as opposed to them, rather than the alleged loss of control suggested by the Democratic Party.
“If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES,” Trump added. “Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn. This testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon. Sad!” Trump said in response to the criticism leveled against the policy.
Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained that the disparity comes from the fact that the US did not close as early as its European counterparts.


