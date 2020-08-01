Donald Trump defends testing policy against criticism from the DNC

US President Donald Trump defended the country's testing capabilities, as Democrats claimed that while Europe was able to contain the coronavirus, the US was not, The Hill reported on Friday. The criticism was made by Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.), the Democratic whip, who is in charge of the House's subcommittee regarding the coronavirus. According to him, the reason the US has lost control of the coronavirus was because it didn't lockdown early enough and opened too soon.
"Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World," Trump tweeted during the hearing .According to Trump, the reason that there are so many cases in the US as opposed to other countries is that the US simply holds more tests as opposed to them, rather than the alleged loss of control suggested by the Democratic Party.“If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES,” Trump added. “Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn. This testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon. Sad!” Trump said in response to the criticism leveled against the policy. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained that the disparity comes from the fact that the US did not close as early as its European counterparts.
Rep. Clyburn pushed Dr. Fauci to explain why Europe was able to contain the virus and the U.S. was not. His answer: We didn’t lock down enough and opened up too soon pic.twitter.com/TuSzaPgmcX— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 31, 2020
"Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World," Trump tweeted during the hearing .According to Trump, the reason that there are so many cases in the US as opposed to other countries is that the US simply holds more tests as opposed to them, rather than the alleged loss of control suggested by the Democratic Party.“If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES,” Trump added. “Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn. This testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon. Sad!” Trump said in response to the criticism leveled against the policy. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained that the disparity comes from the fact that the US did not close as early as its European counterparts.