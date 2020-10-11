Dr. Anthony Fauci named Federal Employee of the Year during Sammies

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who has led the country through multiple health crises for decades, was named the Federal Employee of the Year during the annual Service to America Medals awards, also known as the Sammies. The awarding body - the Partnership for Public Service - said that Fauci "served as the government’s premier expert and spokesperson on infectious diseases during six presidencies, including taking a prominent role in seeking to protect the public from the highly contagious and deadly new coronavirus that swept through the country and the world in 2020." With no in-person ceremony, Fauci received the award from the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents - the baseball team mascots for the Washington, DC baseball team - who delivered the award to Fauci's house after running through the streets of the capital.During the digital award ceremony, Fauci received a tribute of congratulations and thanks for his dedicated service from actors and public figures across the country; including Modern Family's Ty Burrell, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, broadcaster Katie Couric, actors Jeff Goldblum, Ted Danson and Matthew McConaughey as well as singer Bono and late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, among many others."When you are doing the kinds of things that I am doing right now. The thing that you're really focusing on like a laser beam, is the job you have to do and the importance of that job and the importance of doing it well," Fauci said in his acceptance speech. "So when you hear that you've won an award that's so important as a Sammy award you just sort of sit back and are very grateful for it. He concluded his message by giving thanks to the other awardees and nominees: "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the other awardees as well as those individuals who were nominated for this award. Your efforts are not self-centered, they are for the betterment of mankind and the kind of feeling that you get when you accomplish something in that arena is just unparalleled to any feeling of gratification i've got for doing anything else in my life."