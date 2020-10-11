The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Dr. Anthony Fauci named Federal Employee of the Year during Sammies

With no in-person ceremony, Fauci received the award from the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents - the baseball team mascots for the Washington, DC baseball team.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 14:15
Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci takes off his face mask prior testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci takes off his face mask prior testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who has led the country through multiple health crises for decades, was named the Federal Employee of the Year during the annual Service to America Medals awards, also known as the Sammies.
The awarding body - the Partnership for Public Service - said that Fauci "served as the government’s premier expert and spokesperson on infectious diseases during six presidencies, including taking a prominent role in seeking to protect the public from the highly contagious and deadly new coronavirus that swept through the country and the world in 2020."
With no in-person ceremony, Fauci received the award from the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents - the baseball team mascots for the Washington, DC baseball team - who delivered the award to Fauci's house after running through the streets of the capital.
During the digital award ceremony, Fauci received a tribute of congratulations and thanks for his dedicated service from actors and public figures across the country; including Modern Family's Ty Burrell, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, broadcaster Katie Couric, actors Jeff Goldblum, Ted Danson and Matthew McConaughey as well as singer Bono and late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, among many others.
"When you are doing the kinds of things that I am doing right now. The thing that you're really focusing on like a laser beam, is the job you have to do and the importance of that job and the importance of doing it well," Fauci said in his acceptance speech. "So when you hear that you've won an award that's so important as a Sammy award you just sort of sit back and are very grateful for it.
He concluded his message by giving thanks to the other awardees and nominees: "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the other awardees as well as those individuals who were nominated for this award. Your efforts are not self-centered, they are for the betterment of mankind and the kind of feeling that you get when you accomplish something in that arena is just unparalleled to any feeling of gratification i've got for doing anything else in my life."


Tags washington Coronavirus Anthony Fauci
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by