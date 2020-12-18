The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Dr. Anthony Fauci prefers latkes to hamantaschen

“While my wife and I enjoy both of these traditional foods, my vote is for latkes,” he says in a video, pronouncing it “lot-kuss.” “With applesauce or sour cream. Preferably sour cream.”

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 03:13
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI testifies during a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill last month. (photo credit: KEVIN DIETSCH/REUTERS)
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI testifies during a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill last month.
(photo credit: KEVIN DIETSCH/REUTERS)
Dr. Anthony Fauci still wants you to wear a mask. But he took a quick break in his schedule to deliver a video message to a Maryland synagogue earlier this week and weigh in on the ongoing Jewish food debate made famous through a decades-long tradition at the University of Chicago: latkes or hamantaschen?
“While my wife and I enjoy both of these traditional foods, my vote is for latkes,” he says in a video posted to Twitter by Yair Rosenberg, pronouncing it “lot-kuss.” “With applesauce or sour cream. Preferably sour cream.”
According to Rosenberg, this was the 13th edition of the debate at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda. The University of Chicago started the tradition back in 1946, inviting professors to take sides in a formal (but humorous) live debate, podiums included.
This year’s Chicago debate takes place virtually at 7 p.m. EST Thursday and is open to the public. You can register for the Zoom event here.


