Dramatic increase of Hezbollah supporters in Hamburg - German intel

30 Hezbollah associations across Germany

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 5, 2020 22:39
German special police leaves the El-Irschad (Al-Iraschad e.V.) centre in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020, after Germany has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
The domestic intelligence agency for the city-state of Hamburg in Germany announced on Friday that there are 50 Hezbollah members in Hamburg and roughly 30 Hezbollah-affiliated associations spread across Germany.
Germany authorities banned Hezbollah activity in April and declared the pro-Iranian movement a "Shiite terrorist organization."
The number of Hezbollah members increased from 30 in Hamburg in 2018 to 50 in 2019. The Jerusalem Post reviewed the new 313-page intelligence report that covers a wide range of threats to Hamburg’s democracy and constitutional system.
The intelligence officials said “The reason for the clear increase [of Hezbollah operatives] in comparison to last year is the intensive intelligence of the domestic intelligence service,especially in the internet.”
The report noted that “in Hamburg there are roughly 50 Hezbollah supporters who consort… at the Islamic Center Hamburg as well at the Imam Ali Mosque.”
Both the Islamic Center and the Imam Ali Mosque are owned by Iran’s regime and serve as the long arm of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei.
The Hezbollah supporters participate in religious services on Friday and other religious events at the Islamic Center Hamburg and the Imam Ali Mosque, according to the Hamburg report.
It is unclear if the German government will take action against the Hezbollah members and the 30 associations in Germany. In April, the police searched only four mosques and associations considered as part of Hezbollah’s organization.
There are an estimated 1,050 Hezbollah members in Germany, according to German intelligence. The Hezbollah operatives raise funds, recruit new members, promote the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel, and spread jihadi ideology.
The Post reported in late May that the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) in Hamburg plans to introduce an initiative to outlaw the Iranian regime-controlled Islamic Center because of its link to the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
The spokesman for the CDU in the Hamburg parliament, Dennis Gladiator, told Die Welt that "all official contact to the Islamic Center of Hamburg should immediately end, an association ban should be examined and introduced as well as the cancellation of the state contract with the Schura [the association of Islamic communities] as long as the Islamic Center of Hamburg is part of the association."
The governing coalition of the Social Democratic party and Green party in Hamburg opposes a cancellation of the contract and a ban of the Islamic Center.


