E! news to close down after 29 years due to the coronavirus pandemic

E! news will close down due to the economic conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic after 29 years on the air, CNN reported. While losing its name, the channel's parent company, NBC Universal, will keep some of the staff involved with the production of the channel's shows, with their shows: "Daily Pop" and "Nightly Pop" still filmed and aired out of Los Angeles. The channel's social media accounts will also remain active. NBC Universal has stated that the reason for the staff cut is the economic hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.The channel came under fire in 2017 after then-host of the show "Daily Pop," Catt Sadler, spoke up about the pay disparity between her and her co-host, Jason Kennedy."He wasn't just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years," Sadler wrote shortly before her resignation.