English mom claims to have seen face of Jesus depicted on Brussels sprout

A mother of two claims to have found what looks like the face of Jesus Christ depicted on a Brussels sprout, according to the Daily Star.Shaunaugh Roberts, 34, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, was preparing dinner when she glanced upon the Brussels sprout she was cooking and saw what she believed was Jesus' face - either that or actor Johnny Depp portraying Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, she purported. It is a well-known phenomenon that people claim to see Jesus appear in the strangest places, and has been labelled anywhere from miraculous to straight up creepy, with a little bit of nonsense sprinkled in between. The scenario has also been depicted in many movies and comedies, where large gatherings of media personnel show up to study and get a snap of the place where Jesus' face miraculously appeared - while interviewing the family in hilarities."When I saw the face I remember thinking 'oh my god, it could be Jesus' what with it being so close to Christmas," Roberts said, according to the Daily Star. "I didn't have the heart to cook him so I left the sprout in a corner cupboard and he just sat up there for a little while.""After he stopped looking like Jesus he got put in the green recycling bin," she added. "I thought it was funny and it was even funnier because I found him just before Christmas."