The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Envoy: UNHRC must atone for sin of anti-Israel bias prior to Yom Kippur

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Meirav Elion Shahar addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council, saying they should abolish its annual practice of condemning Israel under Agenda Item 7.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 19:56
Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes delivers a National Statement at the Annual High Level Panel on Human Rights Mainstreaming under the theme “Thirty years of implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child: challenges and opportunities”, at the UNHRC, Geneva. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes delivers a National Statement at the Annual High Level Panel on Human Rights Mainstreaming under the theme “Thirty years of implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child: challenges and opportunities”, at the UNHRC, Geneva.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
The United Nations Human Rights Council should atone for its anti-Israel bias prior to Yom Kippur by abolishing its annual practice of condemning the Jewish state under Agenda Item 7, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Meirav Eilon Shahar in Geneva said.
"On Wednesday, the Jewish people will observe Yom Kippur. During this period, we take the opportunity to self-reflect on the previous year and I believe it is vital for the Human Rights Council to do the same," Eilon Shahar said on Tuesday as addressed the UNHRC in Geneva. It opened its 46th session on Monday.
She listed the UNHRC's actions against Israel in 2021. This included the passage of resolutions condemning the Jewish state, more than was passed against any other country. The UNHRC also held a special session on Israel in May and voted for a fifth resolution, that established a permanent, first of its kind, probe against Israel. No other country is subject to such an opened-ended investigation.
"Let us remember this special session was called as Israel was under attack by Hamas, a terrorist organization," Eilon Shahar said as she referenced the 11-day IDF-Hamas war in May.
The special session "resulted in a one-sided, biased resolution with a never-ending Commission of inquiry, further deepening the double standards against my country," Eilon Shahar said.
Pro Israel rally outside UNHRC in Geneva‏ (credit: SAM SOKOL)Pro Israel rally outside UNHRC in Geneva‏ (credit: SAM SOKOL)
She noted that in addition the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet published four reports on Israel and issued 31 press releases together with the office of Special Procedures, Eilon Shahar said.
"This is not scrutiny. This is a relentless obsession. It represents a black mark against this council," Eilon said. 
"This year, the Council has battled through COVID-19 and passed important resolutions in the field of women’s rights, persons of disabilities, and girls’ education, amongst many others," Eilon Shahar explained. "Yet what overshadows this vital work is the ongoing blatant bias against Israel at this Council," she added.
"If the Council is to self-reflect, it should look to weed out this blatant bias, which undermines its work," Eilon Shahar stated.
She took issue in particular with the UNHRC mandate to debate alleged Israeli human rights abuses at each of the three sessions in holds on an annual basis. This debate is always held under Agenda Item 7. The alleged human rights abuses of all other countries are dealt with under Agenda Item 4. No other country has a standing Agenda Item specifically set aside to facilitate its condemnation. During this session, the Agenda Item debate will be held on October 1.
Israel and the United States have pushed unsuccessfully for the UNHRC to abolish the sessions. It's a move that lacks affirmative majority support. Increasingly, however, most western countries decline to take the floor during that debate.
"For this Council to be truly credible, It needs to start by abolishing Item 7!," Eilon Shahar said. 


Tags Israel Anti-Israel unhrc
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The state needs to invest more in the Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by