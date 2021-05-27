The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Erdan complains to UNSC about Hezbollah rockets during Gaza conflict

Gilad Erdan pointed out that during the 11 days of Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel was repeatedly attacked from its north, including three rockets and two unmanned aerial vehicles from Syria.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 27, 2021 20:27
Israeli Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israeli Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel will act to protect its citizens from Hezbollah if it needs to, Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan warned on Thursday in an official complaint letter to the UN Security Council.
Erdan pointed out that during the 11 days of Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel was repeatedly attacked from its north, including three rockets and two unmanned aerial vehicles from Syria, as well as increased attacks and rioting by the Israel-Lebanon border, destruction of infrastructure near the Blue Line, setting an Israeli nature reserve on fire, and others. Senior Hezbollah officials publicly took responsibility for some of the attacks.
“The gravity and volume of these incidents is unprecedented as compared to recent years, and they constitute grave violations of Israel’s sovereignty,” Erdan wrote. “The abovementioned violations are a proof of ongoing military entrenchment and presence of Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon, throughout the UNIFIL area of operation and beyond.
“Hezbollah’s continued military buildup and malign activities, particularly during times of tension, have the potential to fuel and spread the flames of conflict, potentially leading to grave consequences in our region,” he stated.
Though Israel is not interested in an escalation and respond with restraint, Erdan said, Israel “will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens.”
Erdan called on the UNSC to condemn the violations and demand that UNIFIL and Lebanon take actions to stop Hezbollah from attacking, in adherence with UNSC Resolution 1701 marking the end of the Second Lebanon War.
UNIFIL, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, posted in Southern Lebanon, is supposed to maintain the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
Erdan said he expects UNIFIL to do its job and “act decisively to prevent the recurrence of these violations and to actively ensure that UNIFIL’s area of operations…is not utilized for hostile activities and attacks against Israel.”
“The fact that rockets were fired from southern Lebanon is a clear evidence of the existence of unauthorized weapons in South Lebanon and confirmation of Israel's repeated claims concerning this matter,” Erdan added.


Tags Hezbollah gilad erdan UNSC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by