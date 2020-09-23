Erdan meets with UAE ambassador of Palestinian descent

Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan met with the UAE's Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh for the first time on Wednesday.
The ambassadors discussed ways to expand the circle of peace in the Middle East.They decided to work together at the UN on fighting coronavirus, extremism and incitement on social media, female empowerment, environmental protection and more.Erdan also invited Nusseibeh to visit Israel.
Nusseibeh has an M.A. in Israeli and Jewish Diaspora Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.
Her father Zaki Nusseibeh is an adviser to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who was born in Jerusalem. Her grandfather was Anwar Nusseibeh, a former minister in the Jordanian government and a Palestinian moderate who fell out with the PLO in the 1970s.