Systemic Shin Bet leaks are erosion of security services' integrity, apolitical nature - editorial

In recent days, Israel has been rocked by yet another scandal involving the arrest of a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official accused of leaking classified information to unauthorized individuals, including a government minister and journalists.

The incident has ignited a political firestorm and again underscores a troubling trend in this country: the erosion of boundaries between national security operations and political agendas.

The Shin Bet official in question admitted to leaking information, asserting that the disclosures were of immense public importance and did not endanger national security.

His lawyers stated that he shared details about internal investigations and the agency’s conduct prior to significant national events, aiming to bring transparency to the public. However, the Shin Bet contends that the official abused his access to sensitive information, transferring classified materials to unauthorized parties in a manner that jeopardized security.

This incident is not isolated. The Shin Bet has revealed that over the past year, it has investigated more than 20 separate incidents of classified information leaks from security agencies.

A systemic issue

This surge in leaks indicates a systemic issue within the security establishment, where the unauthorized dissemination of sensitive information has become alarmingly routine. It should worry Shin Bet chiefs to no end that their supposed agents, on whatever level, are leaking information.

It also adds more pressure to address the ongoing issues in the upper echelons of the organization.

The Shin Bet had three different “heads” in one week alone recently, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to fire incumbent Ronen Bar and replace him with former Navy chief Eli Sharvit, before Bar’s deputy was handed the task (although Bar still remains in charge as of a pending court case on the legality of his firing.)

Compounding the issue is the reaction from political figures. Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli accused the agency’s leadership of conducting unauthorized surveillance on political figures and manipulating investigations for political ends. Such statements from a sitting minister not only politicize the issue but also risk undermining public trust in national security institutions.

On the other side of the political spectrum, opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the government’s attacks on investigators, labeling it a “government of criminals” that poses a danger to every citizen.

Compromising the integrity of Israel's security services

This confluence highlights a deeper issue: the erosion of the apolitical nature of Israel’s security services. Security agencies are entrusted with safeguarding the nation, operating under strict confidentiality to protect sensitive information.

When individuals within these agencies choose to leak information, regardless of intent, it compromises the integrity of the institutions and potentially endangers national security.

Simultaneously, when political figures publicly comment on ongoing investigations or label individuals as heroes or villains, they risk influencing public perception and potentially the course of justice. Such actions can be perceived as attempts to sway investigations or deflect attention from other issues, further politicizing matters that should remain within the purview of legal and security frameworks.

To maintain the integrity of Israel’s democratic institutions, it is imperative that clear boundaries are reestablished and respected. Security agencies must enforce strict protocols to prevent unauthorized disclosures, ensuring that all personnel understand the gravity of leaking classified information. Concurrently, political leaders should exercise restraint, refraining from public commentary on sensitive security matters and allowing due process to unfold without interference.

In times of national crises, the temptation to use security incidents for political gain can be strong. However, the long-term health of Israel’s democracy depends on the steadfast commitment of both security personnel and political leaders to uphold the principles of confidentiality, impartiality, and respect for institutional processes.

Public trust can be restored only by reaffirming these commitments and ensuring the nation’s security.