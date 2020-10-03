The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Establishing ties with Israel is in our interest - top Sudanese official

"Establishing ties with Israel is a Sudanese interest, removing us from the list of state sponsors of terror depends on it," Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo told reporters.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 19:37
Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo greets his supporters during a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan. (photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)
Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo greets his supporters during a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan.
(photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)
Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, said on Friday that "establishing ties with Israel is a Sudanese interest," Israel Hayom reported.
Dagalo had already expressed his support in Sudan and Israel establishing diplomatic ties in the past, but in an interview given to local media in Khartoum on Friday, he left no room for interpretation regarding the Sudanese military echelon's support for establishing ties with Israel.  
"Establishing ties with Israel is a Sudanese interest, removing us from the list of state sponsors of terror depends on it," Dagalo told reporters, referring to US efforts to pressure Sudan into normalizing ties with Israel in exchange for being removed from the US blacklist of state sponsors of terror, a step that would allow Sudan to receive financial aid that is otherwise unavailable.  
Referring to the Palestinian issue, Dagalo said that "[Sudan does] not have a border with the Palestinians," suggesting that while Sudan remains "committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state," as he told reporters, the Palestinian issue may not be enough to prevent relations between the countries.
In August, spokesperson of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry Haidar Badawi al-Sadiq lost his job after expressing his country's support for reaching normalization with Israel, a statement that Sudanese Foreign Minister Omer Gamur Eddin quickly dismissed.
However, Dagalo's senior position among the military ranks and his close relations with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, may mean that he feels comfortable continuously sharing his support for establishing ties with Israel. It may also mean that the idea of establishing ties with Israel is becoming more accepted among Sudanese leadership.


