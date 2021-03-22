EU hits China with sanctions over Xinjiang abuses; first in three decades

European Union foreign ministers formally agreed on Monday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, one EU diplomat said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The ministers approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will be made public later on Monday, accusing them of rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

EU envoys had pre-approved the measures last week.

China on Monday said it had decided to impose sanctions on 10 EU individuals, including German politician Reinhard Butikofer , and four entities that it accused of seriously harming the country's sovereignty and interests over Xinjiang.

In a statement issued in response to an EU move, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the EU to "correct its mistake" and not to interfere in China's internal affairs.