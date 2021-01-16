The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
European gov’ts warn Iran’s latest move has ‘grave military implications’

US announces new round of sanctions after Tehran moves to produce uranium metal; Biden appoints Iran deal negotiator Sherman to senior State Dept spot.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 16, 2021 19:31
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
Iran’s move towards producing uranium metal could only be used to produce weapons, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom warned in a statement on Saturday.
“Iran has no credible civilian use for uranium metal,” the group, known as the E3 in the context of the Iran nuclear deal, warned. “The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications.”
The E3 statement came after Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday that they would begin research on producing uranium metal, which Teheran claimed was meant to provide fuel to a research reactor in Teheran.
The IAEA said “Iran informed the Agency in a letter on 13 January that ‘modification and installation of the relevant equipment for the mentioned R&D activities have been already started.'”
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the 2015 Iran deal is known, blocked the production or acquisition of plutonium or uranium metal or their alloys for 15 years. Iran would have been able to begin to research producing fuel based on uranium metal in 2025 if the other partners to the agreement would agree to it.
France, Germany and the UK said it is “deeply concerned” by Iran’s preparation to produce uranium metal.
“We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPoA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal,” the E3 said.
Iran’s announcement that it would work to produce uranium metal came over a week after Teheran said it would begin enriching uranium up to 20%, going beyond the JCPOA’s enrichment limitations.
The US left the Iran deal in 2018, moving to a "maximum pressure" sanctions regime. Iran deal supporters point to the fact that the mullahs’ regime began major violations of the JCPOA after the American departure, while the proponents point out that the fact that Iran could jump to violating the deal so drastically – like 20% enrichment – so easily means that the agreement was not working in the first place.
The US pressure campaign continued on Friday, in the final days of the Trump administration, with the US State Department announcing sanctions on anyone who transfers any of 15 materials used for Iran's nuclear, military or ballistic missiles program. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps controls Iran’s construction sector."
Pompeo also announced sanctions on companies in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates for working with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, as well some of their executives.
The US will also sanction Iran’s Marine Industries Organization, Aerospace Industries Organization and Iran Aviation Industries Organization for engaging in activities related to conventional arms proliferation.
US President-elect Joe Biden has said he seeks to return to the Iran deal, along with strict Iranian compliance to its terms.
On Saturday, Biden announced that Iran deal negotiator Wendy Sherman would hold the number-two position at the State Department, confirming earlier reports.
Sherman, who has a masters degree in social work, was the State Department counselor from 1997 to 2001, a period when she was also policy coordinator on North Korea. From 1993 to 1996 she served as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs.
Because of her association with the Iran deal, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans and some Democrats, Sherman had been expected to face some trouble winning Senate confirmation. However, her path will be easier after Biden’s fellow Democrats won two run-off elections on Jan. 5 that gave them control of the Senate.
Sherman is currently a professor at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a senior counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group, a strategy and commercial diplomacy firm.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on Tuesday for Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of State.
Reuters contributed to this report.


