Euthanasia association accepts only vaccinated and convalescents

The Zurich-based Association for Assisted Dying (Verein Sterbehilfe) announced in November that, in the future, only vaccinated and recovered members will be admitted to assisted suicide.

In Germany , no one is allowed to administer a lethal injection to a person who is willing to die - killing on demand is forbidden. Many terminally ill people in Germany have therefore taken the opportunity in recent years to fulfill their dying wish in Switzerland with the help of one of the euthanasia organizations.

Furthermore, the terminally ill would also have to be tested for the coronavirus before an encounter with employees of the association.

Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the free responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human proximity, however, is a condition and breeding ground for the transmission of the Coronavirus. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situational measures, such as rapid tests before encounters in closed rooms," stated the association.

In Germany, the current coronavirus policy, called 2G, allows only vaccinated or recovered people to enter buildings or participate in public events.