Ex-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman loses law license over abuse scandal

After four women came forward in 2018 with allegations against the Ex Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman's license to practice law will be suspended for the next year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2021 04:46
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference to discuss the civil rights lawsuit filed against The Weinstein Companies and Harvey Weinstein in New York, U.S., February 12, 2018. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference to discuss the civil rights lawsuit filed against The Weinstein Companies and Harvey Weinstein in New York, U.S., February 12, 2018.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
 Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has agreed to surrender his law license for a year, in the latest development in an ongoing sexual harassment and abuse case against him. 
Schneiderman resigned from his position in May 2018 after four women came forward with allegations against him, stating that he would hit and choke them during sex whilst drunk. 
A petition was subsequently filed in August of last year, demanding that he be prevented from practising law. The agreement between Schneiderman and the state's Attorney Grievance Committee was approved on Tuesday and will come into effect from May 28th.
The same deal states that Schneiderman must must submit to supervision through the New York City Bar Lawyer Assistance Program, in addition to continuing to attend mental health treatment. 
One of his victims came forward, describing the way he "placed his hands on her neck and applied pressure without obtaining consent" the ruling reads. It continued on to say that at times he had been both verbally and emotionally abusive.
Schneiderman's behaviour was condemned by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the time of the initial charges, but he himself is now involved an investigation into claims made about his own alleged mistreatment of women. Cuomo has dismissed these allegations, saying that there would be no proof of misconduct as he had done nothing wrong.
Schneiderman, once known for being the courtroom enemy of former US President Donald Trump, has apologised for his admitted misconduct and mistreatment of women. He has since spent time in rehab and is in recovery for alcohol addiction.
“Respondent’s admitted misconduct involves verbal and emotional abuse, and unwanted physical contact with three women,” reads the decision. “However, respondent does not have any criminal or disciplinary history, he has a significant record of public service, and he has taken steps to address his alcohol abuse and past abusive behavior via his participation in Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy.”


Tags United States sexual assault sexual abuse Sexual abuse scandal
