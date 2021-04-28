Schneiderman resigned from his position in May 2018 after four women came forward with allegations against him, stating that he would hit and choke them during sex whilst drunk.

A petition was subsequently filed in August of last year, demanding that he be prevented from practising law. The agreement between Schneiderman and the state's Attorney Grievance Committee was approved on Tuesday and will come into effect from May 28th.

The same deal states that Schneiderman must must submit to supervision through the New York City Bar Lawyer Assistance Program, in addition to continuing to attend mental health treatment.

One of his victims came forward, describing the way he "placed his hands on her neck and applied pressure without obtaining consent" the ruling reads. It continued on to say that at times he had been both verbally and emotionally abusive.

Schneiderman's behaviour was condemned by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the time of the initial charges, but he himself is now involved an investigation into claims made about his own alleged mistreatment of women. Cuomo has dismissed these allegations, saying that there would be no proof of misconduct as he had done nothing wrong.

Schneiderman, once known for being the courtroom enemy of former US President Donald Trump, has apologised for his admitted misconduct and mistreatment of women. He has since spent time in rehab and is in recovery for alcohol addiction.

“Respondent’s admitted misconduct involves verbal and emotional abuse, and unwanted physical contact with three women,” reads the decision. “However, respondent does not have any criminal or disciplinary history, he has a significant record of public service, and he has taken steps to address his alcohol abuse and past abusive behavior via his participation in Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy.”

