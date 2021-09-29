Explosive found in apartment of Palestinian in Belgium

Two Palestinian brothers were arrested in Belgium in the past week after they threatened their sister and brother-in-law for being "too western," according to Belgian media. After their arrest, a partially completed explosive device was found in the home of one of the brothers.

The two reportedly broke into their sister's home in Antwerp last week and assaulted her and her husband for being "too western." One brother was arrested on the evening of the assault, while the second brother surrendered to police at a later date.

One of the brothers is being investigated on suspicion of participating in the actions of a terrorist group and possessing illegal weapons after "a half-completed explosive device, gunpowder and several empty cartridge cases" were found at his home in Roeselare, the Federal Judicial Authorities in Belgium told VRT news.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

It is unclear which terrorist group the man was allegedly tied to.

The other brother is only being investigated concerning the attack on his sister. Both men are suspected of being radicalized.