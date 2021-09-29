The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Explosive found in apartment of Palestinian in Belgium

A partially complete explosive was found in the apartment of a Palestinian in Belgium.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 10:29
A member of the Belgian police stands guard outside National Park Hoge Kempen, while scouring to capture Belgian Jurgen Conings, a soldier who disappeared after threatening a virologist supportive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and coronavirus restrictions, in Maasmechelen, Belgium (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
A member of the Belgian police stands guard outside National Park Hoge Kempen, while scouring to capture Belgian Jurgen Conings, a soldier who disappeared after threatening a virologist supportive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and coronavirus restrictions, in Maasmechelen, Belgium
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
Two Palestinian brothers were arrested in Belgium in the past week after they threatened their sister and brother-in-law for being "too western," according to Belgian media. After their arrest, a partially completed explosive device was found in the home of one of the brothers.
The two reportedly broke into their sister's home in Antwerp last week and assaulted her and her husband for being "too western." One brother was arrested on the evening of the assault, while the second brother surrendered to police at a later date.
One of the brothers is being investigated on suspicion of participating in the actions of a terrorist group and possessing illegal weapons after "a half-completed explosive device, gunpowder and several empty cartridge cases" were found at his home in Roeselare, the Federal Judicial Authorities in Belgium told VRT news.
It is unclear which terrorist group the man was allegedly tied to.
The other brother is only being investigated concerning the attack on his sister. Both men are suspected of being radicalized.


Tags Terrorism belgium Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
5

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by