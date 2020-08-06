The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube pull Trump posts over COVID-19 misinformation

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 6, 2020 09:22
US President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by US President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.
The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends earlier in the day, in which Trump claimed that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.
"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesman said.
A tweet containing the video that was posted by the Trump campaign's @TeamTrump account and shared by the president was also later hidden by Twitter Inc for breaking its COVID-19 misinformation rules.
A Twitter spokesman said the @TeamTrump account owner would be required to remove the tweet before they could tweet again.
YouTube, through a spokesman, said it had also pulled down the video for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policies. However, the original interview remains available on the Fox News page on the platform. YouTube did not immediately respond to requests to clarify which videos were taken down.
The Trump campaign accused the companies of bias against the president, saying Trump had stated a fact. "Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth," said Courtney Parella, a spokeswoman with the campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that while adults make up most of the known COVID-19 cases to date, some children and infants have been sick with the disease and they can also transmit it to others.
An analysis by the World Health Organization of 6 million infections between Feb. 24 and July 12 found that the share of children aged 5-14 years was about 4.6%.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. During a briefing at the White House, Trump repeated his claim that the virus had little impact on children.
"Children handle it very well," he told reporters. "If you look at the numbers, in terms of mortality, fatalities ... for children under a certain age ... their immune systems are very very strong and very powerful. They seem to be able to handle it very well and that's according to every statistical claim."
It was the first time Facebook had removed a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation, the company's spokesman said.
It also appeared to be the first reported instance of the social media company taking down a post from the president for breaching its misinformation rules.
Twitter has taken down a post retweeted by Trump pointing to a misleading viral video about the coronavirus, but left up clips of the president suggesting scientists should investigate using light or disinfectant on patients.
Twitter said those remarks expressed a wish for treatment, rather than a literal call for action.
It also left up a March post from Tesla Inc's outspoken CEO Elon Musk stating that "kids are essentially immune" from the virus.
Facebook has taken heat from lawmakers and its own employees in recent months for not taking action on inflammatory posts by Trump.
The company has previously removed ads from Trump's election campaign for breaking misinformation rules, in that case around a national census.
It also took down both Trump posts and campaign ads that showed a red inverted triangle, a symbol the Nazis used to identify political prisoners, for violating its policy against organized hate.


Tags Facebook twitter Donald Trump YouTube Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by