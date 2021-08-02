The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Following op-ed in the Jerusalem Post, CNN apologizes to Dore Gold

CNN's Fareed Zakaria apologized to Dore Gold for asserting to King Abdullah that he wanted Jordan to become the future Palestinian state. Gold responded in a Jerusalem Post Op-Ed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2021 14:43
Fareed Zakaria issues an apology to Dore Gold. Credit: CNN
CNN news anchor Fareed Zakaria apologized to Israel's former Foreign Ministry director-general Dr. Dore Gold on Sunday after mistakenly claiming that Gold said that the "two-state solution" would be realized when Jordan became the Palestinian state.
Zakaria apologized on the August 1 episode of his CNN television program GPS.
"On last week's show, I asked King Abdullah about the concept that there would be no stand-alone Palestine state in the future that but instead his nation, Jordan, would become the de-facto Palestine state," said Zakaria "I said the idea had been recently mentioned by long time Israeli diplomat, Dore Gold. I was wrong. Many have talked about that concept, but not ambassador Gold. I apologize for that error."
“Facts and the pursuit of truth are important things in the work I do, so it was important that this mistake be corrected,” Gold said in response.
Zakaria interviewed King Abdulluh on July 25, and asked the king for his thoughts on the idea that Jordan would become the Palestinian state, asserting that Gold was a proponent of the solution. 
According to a Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs press release, Zakaria's allegations circulated on his personal Twitter account, which was then quoted by the Jordanian press. As of the writing of this article the tweet cannot be found.
Gold published an Op-Ed for The Jerusalem Post on July 29, in which he noted the damage that Zakaria's misinformation had done, "by feeding into a long-held fear in Jordan that Israel was scheming to solve the Palestinian problem at Jordan’s expense."
Dr. Dore also took to Twitter, calling Zakaria's interview fake news and denying that he had ever said such a thing. On the contrary, Dr. Dore said that he views "the Hashemite Kingdom as an anchoring element for Israel and the entire region."
 

In addition to being the former director-general of the Foreign Ministry, Gold was also Israel's representative to the United Nations. Currently, he serves as the president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.


Tags Dore Gold CNN Fareed Zakaria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mercer Street is a global wakeup call to the Iranian threat - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by