The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Footage shows breach of policy in investigation of Breonna Taylor killing

A former Louisville Police Department narcotics officer commenting on the footage said that "this is not how it's supposed to work," and that they have "never seen anything like this."

By EVE YOUNG  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 22:56
A woman wearing a protective mask holds a portrait of Breonna Taylor during the march for Breonna Taylor in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
A woman wearing a protective mask holds a portrait of Breonna Taylor during the march for Breonna Taylor in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Newly released body camera footage that appears to be from the immediate aftermath of the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police shows violations of police department policy, according to USA Today. The footage cast doubts on the integrity of the investigation of the shooting, showing possible violations of department protocols.
In the footage, officers involved in the shooting can allegedly be seen inside the apartment while it is being examined after the shooting, a violation of police procedure designed to protect the integrity of such examinations.
Brett Hankinson, one of the officers involved who was subsequently fired, appears in the footage, asking about evidence before being told by an unidentified officer that he should leave and wait until the PIU (the Public Integrity Unit) arrives. 
In addition to Hankinson's presence, which is a violation of policy, it appears that none of the officers at the scene were paired with "escort officers," a further violation of department policy. Escort officers are supposed to be paired with, and separate officers involved in incidents from crime scenes as they are investigated, so as to protect the integrity of the investigation.
A former Louisville Police Department narcotics officer commenting on the footage told Vice news that "this is not how it's supposed to work," and that they have "never seen anything like this." 
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot in her home just after midnight on March 13, when officers used a battering ram to gain access to her home executing a no-knock warrant, according to BBC News. A no-knock warrant entitles officers to enter a home without permission.
Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, called 911 and fired at the police believing that they were burglars. Walker fired one shot after hearing the door broken down and police fired more than 30 rounds, according to the Courier Journal.
There were no drugs found on the premise and officers were looking for an unrelated suspect who did not live at that address.
A grand jury recently indicted Hankinson on reckless endangerment, after some of the bullets he fired hit an adjacent apartment, choosing not to indict Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the other two officers involved in the deadly shooting, according to NPR. 
Walker was arrested for firing at police but charges were dropped and a Kentucky State Police ballistics report could not determine that Walker shot the bullet that injured one of the Officers, according to abc News. The fact that Walker was the first person to fire a shot was pivotal to the decision not to indict officers in the killing of Taylor. 
Louisville's City Council recently voted to ban no-knock warrants. 


Tags United States police shooting police brutality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo AOC's decision to withdraw from Rabin memorial is 'fake justice' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by