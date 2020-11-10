Former Mali president Toure, democratic icon toppled in coup, has died

He died in Turkey on Monday night, his chief of staff Seydou Cissouma told Reuters, providing no further details.

Toure's life, in many ways, symbolized the stop-start nature of democracy in the West African country, where his successor, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, was overthrown in another coup this August.

Widely known by his initials ATT, Toure was a former paratrooper who seized power in 1991 after military ruler Moussa Traore's security forces killed more than 100 pro-democracy demonstrators.