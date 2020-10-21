The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Former Mexican defense minister held in US in major drug cartel legal case

Cienfuegos was indicted in federal court in New York on four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 01:50
A drug addict stands behind bars at a Hamas-run prison in Gaza City March 1, 2017 (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
A drug addict stands behind bars at a Hamas-run prison in Gaza City March 1, 2017
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Mexico's former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, was ordered held in US custody without bail on Tuesday, pending his trial on drug trafficking charges in a case that could have far-reaching implications for US and Mexican anti-cartel strategy.
A US magistrate judge also ordered Cienfuegos, 72, sent to New York to stand trial. Cienfuegos was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last week.
Magistrate judge Alexander MacKinnon denied a request from Cienfuegos' attorney for his release on a $750,000 bond, saying that his prominent position and ties to Mexico posed a significant flight risk.
There are "no conditions that will reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at future court proceedings," the judge said.
Cienfuegos was indicted in federal court in New York on four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering. Prosecutors say he took bribes in return for protecting drug cartel members, which included warning them about US investigations.
He is accused of using his office to protect the H-2 narcotics cartel, an offshoot of the Beltran-Leyva cartel, directing operations against rival gangs, and finding maritime transport for the shipment of drugs including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Cienfuegos has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
The arrest of Cienfuegos - nicknamed El Padrino, or 'The Godfather,' in an August 2019 indictment that was sealed until last week - marked the first time a former Mexican defense minister has been indicted and detained.
Cienfuegos, a retired army general, served in the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto from 2012 to 2018. Several of Pena Nieto's aides and party members have been accused of corruption.
Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico's former security minister under President Felipe Calderon, has also pleaded not guilty in the United States to charges of accepting bribes from Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel.
There had been no prior open probe of Cienfuegos in Mexico. The country's armed forces have generally been perceived as less prone to corruption than the police, and Cienfuegos' downfall has embarrassed the once highly trusted institution.
The H-2 gang grew out of the Beltran-Leyva cartel, founded by brothers from the same town as 'El Chapo.'
Current Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his predecessors presided over a debilitating increase in corruption in Mexico, for years convulsed by horrific levels of drug gang violence. 


Tags United States drugs US-Mexico border
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The scourge of domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by