Mexico's former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, was ordered held in US custody without bail on Tuesday, pending his trial on drug trafficking charges in a case that could have far-reaching implications for US and Mexican anti-cartel strategy.

A US magistrate judge also ordered Cienfuegos, 72, sent to New York to stand trial. Cienfuegos was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last week.

Magistrate judge Alexander MacKinnon denied a request from Cienfuegos' attorney for his release on a $750,000 bond, saying that his prominent position and ties to Mexico posed a significant flight risk.

There are "no conditions that will reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at future court proceedings," the judge said.

Cienfuegos was indicted in federal court in New York on four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering. Prosecutors say he took bribes in return for protecting drug cartel members, which included warning them about US investigations.

He is accused of using his office to protect the H-2 narcotics cartel, an offshoot of the Beltran-Leyva cartel, directing operations against rival gangs, and finding maritime transport for the shipment of drugs including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.