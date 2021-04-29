The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

France arrests Italian Red Brigades members it harbored for decades

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said the arrests followed months of discussions between Italy and France, with police targeting those militants guilty of "bloody crimes."

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2021 17:52
Aerial view of Paris, France and the Eiffel Tower (photo credit: REUTERS)
Aerial view of Paris, France and the Eiffel Tower
(photo credit: REUTERS)
PARIS/ROME - France has arrested seven fugitive Italian leftist militants after harboring them for decades following their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges, in a turning point for Paris and Rome on an issue that had long poisoned relations.
Italy has long sought the extradition of dozens of leftist guerrillas, who had been given refuge in France on condition they renounced violence following the so-called Years of Lead from the late 1960s to the 1980s. The period saw hundreds of people killed in violent campaigns by both far-left and far-right groups.
French President Emmanuel Macron's office said the arrests followed months of discussions between Italy and France, with police targeting those militants guilty of "bloody crimes."
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who took office in February and has established a close working relationship with Macron, welcomed the French action.
"The memory of those barbaric acts is alive in the Italian conscience," his office said in a statement.
An adviser to Macron said the move was made possible by the renewed "climate of trust" between Macron and Draghi, after years of tension between Paris and Rome, particularly when Italy was headed by a populist coalition.
"It was a way for us to show responsibility, recognize this part of Italian history and stop turning a blind eye to the violent acts perpetrated between the mid-60s and the 80s," Macron's adviser said.
French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he was "proud to participate to this decision that I hope will allow Italy to turn after 40 years a bloody and tearful page of its history."

MURDERS, KIDNAPPINGS


Amongst those captured was Giorgio Pietrostefani, a co-founder of the Lotta Continua (Continuous Struggle) group, sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the 1972 murder of Milan police commissioner Luigi Calabresi.
The other six were members of the Red Brigades, including Marina Petrella, Roberta Cappelli and Sergio Tornaghi, all sentenced to life in prison for taking part in various murders and kidnappings, police said.
A search was under way for three other Italians, Macron's office said, adding that Rome had originally put forward the names of 200 wanted individuals. The Paris prosecutor's office said they would examine any request from Italy for extradition.
Hundreds of people were murdered in bombings, assassinations and street warfare by rival far-right and far-left factions during years of social and political turmoil that petered out as prosecutors gradually uncovered many of the perpetrators.
Numerous leftist militants fled to France, where Socialist President Francois Mitterrand pursued a policy of granting asylum to those who eschewed bloodshed. Later French governments abandoned that policy, but Italy nonetheless struggled to convince Paris to hand over even those convicted of murder.
In 2008, then-President Nicolas Sarkozy refused to extradite Petrella, citing humanitarian reasons and sparking fury in Italy. Amongst her various convictions, Petrella was found guilty of murdering General Enrico Galvaligi in 1980, as well as two police bodyguards.
Italy's biggest breakthrough in its efforts to bring fugitive militants to justice came two years ago, when Brazil extradited Cesare Battisti, convicted in 1990 in absentia for four murders. Battisti originally made his home in France, but fled to Mexico and then Brazil when attitudes in Paris started to change.


Tags France italy europe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount: Israeli-Palestinian conflict nerve center - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by