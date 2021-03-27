The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

From nuns to students: The secrets of Jesus College revealed

Cambridge was the site of a middle ages nunnery before it became a center for secular education in 1496.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 27, 2021 03:50
Nuns react as US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., October 30, 2020. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Nuns react as US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., October 30, 2020.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Before Jesus College opened its gates in Cambridge in 1496, it served as the site of a Benedictine nunnery. Now archaeologists discovered finds that can help understand how one community - one of female devotees - came to be replaced by male teachers and their pupils. 
The name Jesus College itself is derived from the chapel, used by the 12th century nuns and later by the students. While the chapel had been burnt, rebuild and redesigned, it still serves as a chapel to this day. 
Workers at Pump Court who were modernizing the kitchen block, serving the modern students and teaching staff, found the remains of the cloister court. Including the remains of the water well, Cambridge Independent reported on Wednesday. The pump is long gone, but the name had stuck. 

The nuns were rumored to be lacking in their spiritual practice and were dissolved by Bishop John Alcock. Their order, St Radegund's Priory, honored the 6th century Frankish princess, thanks to a land grant from Malcolm IV of Scotland. The findings shed light on the five decades that passed since their order was removed and the college opened. 
What was discovered is that materials used for the nunnery had been used to rebuild the college. The findings will allow modern scholars to learn more about how the women lived, what they had eaten, and so what their economic range had been. For example, where they bought animals from and what pottery they might have used. 
One fine example of a Bartmann jug was discovered as well as the remains of clay smoking pipes, allowing modern scholars an insight into the smoking and drinking habits of the young male scholars that would inhabit the grounds later. 
   


Tags science archeology Oxford University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by