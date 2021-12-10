The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gantz at IAC: Israel is the only country in the world that Iran seeks to destroy

Speaking at the Israeli-American Council, Defense Minister Benny Gantz stressed the shared Israeli-US urgency when it comes to the Iran issue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 22:44

Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2021 22:50
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Israeli American Council, December 10, 2021 (photo credit: NOAM GALAI)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Israeli American Council, December 10, 2021
(photo credit: NOAM GALAI)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the common interests shared by Israel and the US when it comes to the Iran issue during his speech at the Israeli American Council (IAC) on Friday.
"Iran not only poses a physical threat to Israel but also a concrete threat to our way of life and the common values ​​of Israel and the United States," he said.
"Israel is the only country in the world that Iran seeks to destroy, and it is currently building the means to do so.
"My role as Secretary of Defense is to ensure that this never happens, so I say to the international community led by the United States - we must stand together and act vigorously against Iran's aspirations to become a bishop with nuclear weapons. Only then can we bring stability to the Middle East."
He also addressed the long-time support of the US for Israel, and specifically the bipartisan nature of it, stressing that "the entire Israeli leadership...will never take this support for granted."
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet outside the Pentagon, December 9, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet outside the Pentagon, December 9, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
He concluded his speech by stressing the need for increased normalization between Israel and its neighboring countries, such as the normalization brought about between Israel and the Gulf states and Morocco by the Abraham Accords.
"Israel must maintain its security superiority in the region," he concluded.
"Only a strong, secure and moral Israel can reach for peace and expand normalization with new and old partners - from Egypt and Jordan, through Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and also with our Palestinian neighbors."
The IAC Conference is the first Jewish American organization event to be held since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is expected to be attended by some 2,800 people.
Besides Gantz, other high-profile Israeli political figures will attend the conference, including Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, Likud's Nir Barkat, and Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.
In addition to politicians, a variety of figures from across Israel's art scene are also expected to speak. Olympic medalist Linoy Ashram will be joined by musician Idan Raichel and comedian Eyal Kitzis, as well as many others.


