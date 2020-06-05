The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
George Floyd protests around the world barred due to coronavirus concerns

Some protesters, however, said they would carry on.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 5, 2020 14:32
Protesters flee tear gas during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)
Police brutality protests in both Paris and Australia, sparked by ensuing protests in the US after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a police officer,  have been cancelled due to authority concerns for the spread of the coronavirus. 
In Paris French police have banned a demonstration planned to take place in front of the US Embassy in the capital city on Saturday as protests continue to mount around the world.
The Paris police department said on Friday it had decided to ban the demonstrations because of the risks of social disorder and health dangers from large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trouble had broken out at another anti-police demonstration in the French capital on Wednesday. Thousands had turned up despite a police ban on the event in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to Floyd's death.
Meanwhile in Australia, authorities moved on Friday to scupper protests inspired by the death of Floyd's death, saying large gatherings risk new coronavirus infections and banning the biggest rally planned for Sydney.
Around 50,000 Australians had been expected at nationwide events on Saturday as anger over Floyd's death in Minneapolis - where a white policeman knelt on his neck - also focuses attention on mistreatment of indigenous Australians.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said people had the right to express themselves, but should the COVID-19 disease spread at protests, it would be impossible to trace all participants.
"Any mass gathering at this time is a lottery with peoples' lives," he told reporters in Melbourne.
Authorities in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) secured a Supreme Court injunction to prevent the largest rally planned for Sydney.
"I never lose my decision to fight for what is true," rally organizer Raul Bassi said after the court decision.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 


