George Floyd protests around the world barred due to coronavirus concerns

The Paris police department said on Friday it had decided to ban the demonstrations because of the risks of social disorder and health dangers from large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile in Australia, authorities moved on Friday to scupper protests inspired by the death of Floyd's death, saying large gatherings risk new coronavirus infections and banning the biggest rally planned for Sydney. Trouble had broken out at another anti-police demonstration in the French capital on Wednesday. Thousands had turned up despite a police ban on the event in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to Floyd's death.Meanwhile in Australia, authorities moved on Friday to scupper protests inspired by the death of Floyd's death, saying large gatherings risk new coronavirus infections and banning the biggest rally planned for Sydney.

Around 50,000 Australians had been expected at nationwide events on Saturday as anger over Floyd's death in Minneapolis - where a white policeman knelt on his neck - also focuses attention on mistreatment of indigenous Australians.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said people had the right to express themselves, but should the COVID-19 disease spread at protests, it would be impossible to trace all participants.

"Any mass gathering at this time is a lottery with peoples' lives," he told reporters in Melbourne.

Some protesters, however, said they would carry on. "I never lose my decision to fight for what is true," rally organizer Raul Bassi said after the court decision. Authorities in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) secured a Supreme Court injunction to prevent the largest rally planned for Sydney.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

