Gina Carano fired from 'The Mandalorian' over social media controversy

Gina Carano, the actress who portrayed former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune for two seasons of “The Mandalorian,” was fired from the show, and from any part of the Star Wars galaxy, after sharing on social media a post insinuating that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust, several media outlets reported during Wednesday night.
That post has since been deleted.
Lucasfilm, the company behind the Star Wars galaxy, released a statement on Wednesday night saying that “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”
The actress, who was a former MMA fighter, had a history of speaking out on social media and making controversial statements, but this time, she crossed the line.
Carano posted on social media that “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children.”
She continued by saying that, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”
Last year, during the month following the US election, she shared statements mocking face mask wearing and implying that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 US presidential election.
The hashtag #FireGinaCarano begin trending, with those on social media tagging Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Disney, Disney Plus, Star Wars and Lucasfilm.
Following the controversial statement, Carano has also been dropped as a client by UTA, an agency spokesperson confirmed.