Google may begin telling their employees to return to their offices as early as April, going against the trend of remote work.
Google employees will be required to be in the office at least three days a week and up to five, with the company reserving the right to call back employees to the office at any time, and has warned employees that should they move too far away, they might be subject to a pay-cut which depends on the city in which they live. Amazon has also expressed their desire to have their employees return to their offices, with the most likely future for large companies being a hybrid between office and remote work.
