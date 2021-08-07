The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Greece wildfires: Residents flee as flames reach Athens suburbs

Fires at the foothills of Greece's Mount Parnitha had ripped through acres of lush forest, prompting the evacuation of town after town in the area and forcing thousands of people to flee.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 7, 2021 12:19
Wildfire erupts on Evia island (photo credit: REUTERS)
Wildfire erupts on Evia island
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave.
By then, the fire at the foothills of Mount Parnitha had ripped through acres of lush forest, prompting the evacuation of town after town in the area and forcing thousands of people to flee with the few belongings they could save.
"Our business, our home, all of our property is there. I hope they don't burn," Papaioannou, 26, said on Friday, sitting in a parking lot with his girlfriend as ash fell around them from the smoke-filled sky.
"We only spent one night in our new home and then we had to abandon it," he said. His home was in the area of Polydendri.
The wildfires  that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires.
But the flames and apocalyptic spirals of black smoke - visible from the center of the capital - have spread alarm among residents forced to flee.
"We are very sad, very sad," said a resident of the suburb of Kapandriti as she hosed her garden. "It's not just about us, there are thousands of people who lost their homes, their fortunes," said the woman, who asked to be identified only as Maria.
Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.
The fires near Athens have burned around the main highway linking the capital to northern Greece and by early on Friday had formed a wide front threatening residential areas of Thrakomadedones, Stamata and Agios Stefanos. The area is a prosperous and tranquil zone prized for its forests.
'EVERYTHING BURNED'
"Fire, so much fire. Everything burned, houses, factories, everything," said Wasim Khan, an employee of a pottery workshop destroyed by the blaze. "Everybody has left, so I will leave too. What are we going to do now, where are we going to go?"
Police have been going door to door, urging people to leave their homes before it is too late.
Authorities have opened shelters and hotels have made rooms available to accommodate people forced to flee.
Many people face uncertain days before they know whether they will have a home to return to.
"I was watching TV and I could see the fire burning on the mountain opposite. I could never imagine it would reach us," Papaioannou said.
"We'll probably sleep in the car tonight until we find a friend to host us."


Tags fire greece world news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett can liberate Israel from haredi chains on religion - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by