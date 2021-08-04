The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz offers Greek Def. Min. help as wildfires rage across Mediterranean

Defense Minister Gantz offered to assist his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, as over 80 wildfires ravaged Greece, continuing a worrying rise in wildfires across the region

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2021 18:30
A WILDFIRE RAGES in the Larnaca mountain region of Cyprus earlier this month. (photo credit: GEORGE CHRISTOPHOROU/REUTERS)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke to his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, following a wave of wildfires that swept across the country.
The Greek Defense Minister said that over 80 wildfires have broken out in his country in the last few days. He thanked Gantz for Israel's offer to help by providing Greece with fire retardants.
Gantz said that Israel's Defense Ministry would provide any other necessary assistance, especially aerial support, and search-and-rescue operations.
The Mediterranean has become a wildfire hotspot, with Turkey hit by its most intense blazes on record and a heatwave producing a high risk of further fires and smoke pollution around the region, a European Union atmosphere monitor said on Wednesday.
The fires have struck as Southern Europe experiences an intense heatwave, with some places in Greece on Tuesday recording temperatures of over 46 Celsius (115 Fahrenheit).
Human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more likely and more severe, scientists say. The EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) said the hot and dry conditions had hiked the danger of further fires, although high temperatures alone do not trigger wildfires because they need a source of ignition.
CAMS monitors wildfires through satellites and ground-based observation statements and said the emissions and intensity of wildfires are rapidly increasing in Turkey and Southern Italy.
In Turkey, a key metric of fire intensity - the "fire radiative power," which measures energy produced from burning trees and other matter - reached the highest daily values since data records began in 2003.
Plumes of smoke from fires in southern Turkey were clearly visible in satellite images of the region, and the severe scale of the fires had caused high levels of particulate matter pollution over the Eastern Mediterranean area, CAMS said.
Persistent exposure to particulate matter pollution is associated with cardiovascular diseases and lung cancer.
"It is especially important to closely watch these high-intensity fires as the smoke they emit can have impacts on air quality locally and downwind," said Copernicus senior scientist Mark Parrington.
Italy, Albania, Morocco, Greece, North Macedonia and Lebanon have all faced wildfires since late July.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it had helped mobilize firefighting aircraft, helicopters and firefighters to assist Italy, Greece, Albania and North Macedonia.


