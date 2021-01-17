The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan - police

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning attacks on civilians by the Taliban and other militant groups.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 17, 2021 11:41
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. (photo credit: NAWEED AHMAD SHAKOORI VIA REUTERS)
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018 in this image obtained from social media.
(photo credit: NAWEED AHMAD SHAKOORI VIA REUTERS)
KABUL - Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan's Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and Taliban representatives have been holding peace talks in Qatar.
The two judges, who have not yet been named, were killed and their driver wounded, in an attack at around 8:30 am, police said, adding the case was being investigated by security forces.
A spokesman for the Taliban said its fighters were not involved.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning attacks on civilians by the Taliban and other militant groups.
Ghani said "terror, horror and crime" was not a solution to Afghanistan's problem and beseeched the Taliban to accept "a permanent ceasefire". Government officials, journalists, and activists have been targeted in recent months, stoking fear particularly in the capital Kabul.
The Taliban has denied involvement in some of the attacks, but has said its fighters would continue to "eliminate" important government figures, though not journalists or civil society members.
Rising violence has complicated US-brokered peace talks taking place in Doha as Washington withdraws troops.
Sources on both sides say negotiations are only likely to make substantive progress once US President-elect Joe Biden takes office and makes his Afghan policy known.
The number of US troops in Afghanistan has been reduced to 2,500, the lowest level of American forces there since 2001, according to the Pentagon on Friday.


