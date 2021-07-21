The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy tabloid editor

The popular tabloid of staunch Beijing critic Lai folded after several hundred police raided its headquarters on June 17 and froze key assets and bank accounts. It printed its last edition on June 24

By REUTERS  
JULY 21, 2021 07:55
Police officers stand guard outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hong Kong police arrested the former executive editor-in-chief of the now-closed pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid on Wednesday, local media reported, the latest arrest in a national security investigation of media tycoon Jimmy Lai's newspaper.
Police, who typically do not identify individuals under investigation, said in a statement they had arrested a 51-year-old former male newspaper editor on suspicion of "conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security."
Media group Next Digital, which published Apple Daily, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The popular tabloid of staunch Beijing critic Lai folded after several hundred police raided its headquarters on June 17 and froze key assets and bank accounts. It printed its last edition on June 24.
Police have said dozens of the paper's articles may have violated the city's China-imposed national security law, the first instance of authorities taking aim at media reports under the legislation.

Critics of the law, introduced in June 2020, say it has been used to muzzle dissent and erode fundamental freedoms, including those of the media, in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Authorities have denied the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, but have said acts that endanger China's national security cross a red line. Security officials have said law enforcement actions are based on evidence and have nothing to do with an individual's background or profession.


Tags China media hong kong
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by