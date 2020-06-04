The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Police pepper spray Hong Kong protesters defying ban to mark Tiananmen

It was the first time there had been unrest during the annual Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong, which police had prohibited this year citing the coronavirus crisis.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 4, 2020 17:52
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. (photo credit: TYRONE SIU/ REUTERS)
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020.
(photo credit: TYRONE SIU/ REUTERS)
HONG KONG  - Police pepper-sprayed some Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who defied a ban to stage candlelight rallies in memory of China's bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown, accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too.
Scuffles broke out briefly in the working-class Mong Kok area where hundreds had gathered and some demonstrators tried to set up roadblocks with metal barriers, prompting officers to use spray to disperse them, according to Reuters witnesses.
It was the first time there had been unrest during the annual Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong, which police had prohibited this year citing the coronavirus crisis.
Several protesters were arrested, police said.
Earlier, a few thousand people joined a peaceful main rally in Victoria Park, many wearing masks and chanting slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time" and "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong."
"We are just remembering those who died on June 4, the students who were killed. What have we done wrong? For 30 years we have come here peacefully and reasonably, once it's over it's 'sayonara' (goodbye)," said Kitty, a 70-year-old housewife.
The anniversary has struck an especially sensitive nerve in the former British-ruled city this year after China's move last month to impose national security legislation and the passage of a bill outlawing disrespect of China's national anthem.
It also comes as Chinese media and some Beijing officials voice support for protests in the United States against police brutality.
In Beijing, security around Tiananmen Square, a popular tourist attraction in the heart of the city, appeared to be tightened, with more police visible than on ordinary days.
June 4 commemorations are banned in mainland China.
In Hong Kong, which just reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in weeks, police had said a mass gathering would undermine public health.
But many took to the streets to light candles and stand for a minute's silence. Seven Catholic churches opened their doors. Some people held photos of the 1989 events, including a famous one of a man standing in front of a tank convoy.
Millionaire publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai and Democratic Party founder Martin Lee, who were both arrested in April over protests last year, left a church service together.
"We are afraid this will be the last time we can have a ceremony but Hong Kongers will always remember what happened on June 4," said Brenda Hui, 24, in Mong Kok, with a white battery-illuminated umbrella that read "Never Forget June 4."
WESTERN SOLIDARITY
The European Union and United States both expressed solidarity with the Hong Kong demonstrators' desire to mark the Tiananmen anniversary.
Democratically-ruled and Beijing-claimed Taiwan, where more than 500 people gathered in Liberty Square, asked China to apologize, which the mainland called "nonsense."
"In China, every year has only 364 days; one day is forgotten," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on her Facebook page. "I hope that in every corner of the earth there won't be any days that are disappeared again. And I wish Hong Kong well."
China has never provided a full account of the 1989 violence. The death toll given by officials days later was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands of people may have perished.
There was no mention of the anniversary in Chinese state media. But Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, tweeted a screenshot of the U.S. statement with his own commentary.
"The Tiananmen incident gave Chinese society a political vaccine shot, which has enabled us to be immune to any color revolution. 31 years later, riots emerged and spread in the U.S. They only think of exporting it, but forget to prepare vaccine for themselves."
Hu did not elaborate. The term color revolution is often used to describe peaceful uprisings in former Soviet states but has also been used to describe other popular movements.
In Hong Kong, officials have repeatedly said a ban on groups larger than eight is a public health measure with no political motivation.
Earlier on Thursday, some students in Hong Kong followed the annual tradition of repainting a Tiananmen memorial message on a university campus bridge: "Souls of martyrs shall forever linger despite the brutal massacre. Spark of democracy shall forever glow for the demise of evil."


Tags China police police brutality Tiananmen Square hong kong Hong Kong protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid debates over annexation, the Negev experiences lawlessnes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by