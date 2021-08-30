The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ida knocks out power to nearly all of Louisiana, more deaths feared

“We, New Orleanians, are resilient,” New Orleans Federation CEO tells ‘Post’. “We have been through this before and we will come out of this in a positive way.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS, REUTERS  
AUGUST 30, 2021 21:20
A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, US, August 29, 2021. (photo credit: NOAA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, US, August 29, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
At least one person has died and power is out across Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday as officials warned residents against venturing out on roads littered with downed power lines and debris from Ida, which remains a powerful storm.
Virtually no one in the state has electricity and many water systems are also out, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.
Emergency 911 service was also not available in New Orleans in the wake of the powerful Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the state a day earlier.
A general view shows waves crashing on the shore of La Empacadora beach in Cabo San Lucas as Hurricane Lorena churns close to the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019 (credit: FERNANDO CASTILLO/REUTERS)A general view shows waves crashing on the shore of La Empacadora beach in Cabo San Lucas as Hurricane Lorena churns close to the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019 (credit: FERNANDO CASTILLO/REUTERS)
The death toll was likely to increase, Edwards told MSNBC, and he posted on Twitter that the state had deployed 1,600 search-and-rescue personnel.
"Please remain sheltered in place. Although you may be tempted to go explore, conditions are still very dangerous," the City of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services wrote on Twitter.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state, ordering federal assistance to bolster recovery efforts.
Ida crashed ashore as Louisiana was already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections that has strained the state's healthcare system, with an estimated 2,450 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, many in intensive care units.
The storm's arrival came 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina, one of the most catastrophic and deadly U.S. storms on record, struck the Gulf Coast, and about a year after the last Category 4 hurricane, Laura, battered Louisiana.
Flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005 (credit: PIXABAY)Flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005 (credit: PIXABAY)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell said the full impact of the storm would become clear later in the day. "We're hearing about widespread structural damage," Criswell said in an interview with CNN. "I don't think there could have been a worse path for this storm. It's going to have some significant impacts."
Similarly, Arnie Fielkow, CEO of the Jewish Federations of Greater New Orleans told The Jerusalem Post that it was too early to assess the damages.
“We have not been able to make any assessment yet, it is too early,” he told the Post. “There is a curfew within a couple of the parishes surrounding the city of New Orleans. People are being asked to stay in their homes for the next 24 hours.” Fielkow said he was happy to see that Federal levees appeared to have held.
Hundreds of miles of new levees were built around New Orleans after flooding from Katrina inundated much of the low-lying city, especially historically Black neighborhoods.
“The biggest issue going on in the community right now is that we have lost power in the area and some of the infrastructure was severely damaged with our utility company,” he said. The big question is whether we're talking about days or more before power is restored.
The New Orleans Jewish community is a home to some 12 thousand people. “A large number of the Jewish community has evacuated to places like Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, and other places,'' said Fielkow.
He added that other federations offered assistance to the community. “We, New Orleanians, are resilient,” he said. “We have been through this before and we will come out of this in a positive way.”

FLOOD THREAT
Ida lost some of its punch as it grinded over southwestern Mississippi on Monday, but the system, downgraded to a tropical storm, could still trigger heavy flooding throughout the region, the National Hurricane Center said.
A loss of generator power at the Thibodaux Regional Health System hospital in Lafourche Parish, southwest of New Orleans, forced medical workers to manually assist respirator patients with breathing while they were moved to another floor, the state Health Department confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.
Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area following the failure of all eight transmission lines that deliver electricity to the city, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.


