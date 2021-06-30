The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

IDF: We believe there are still survivors in the Surfside Collapse

IDF’s delegation of Homefront Command search and rescue troops continue to work in order to find and pull survivors from the rubble.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 30, 2021 17:26
IDF soldiers in Surfside following the collapse (Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit)
 A week after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South apartment complex in Surfside Miami, the IDF’s delegation of Homefront Command search and rescue troops continue to work in order to find and pull survivors from the rubble.
“We still believe that there are survivors and we are working to rescue them,” said Col. Elad Edri, deputy commander of the IDF’s delegation told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
A section of the 40-year-old building collapsed in the middle of the night last Wednesday, causing at least 12 deaths. Though some 149 people are still missing, there have been no rescues since early Thursday morning.
IDF soldiers in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit)IDF soldiers in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit)
“If it had happened during the day, 60% of the people would not have been in the building,” Edri said. 
The 10 person Israeli delegation, led by Col. Golan Vach landed in Miami on Sunday and is continuing to work side by side with American and Mexican teams in a search and rescue mode. Despite the days passing have not shifted to a recovery mission.
Israel has often aided countries struck by natural disasters, sending teams from the IDF Medical Corps and Home Front Command to provide search and rescue and medical aid in field hospitals in countries such Brazil, Mexico, Haiti, the Philippines, Japan, Turkey, Nepal and more. 
A large number of the missing are part of Miami’s large Jewish community and before the team took off, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “the mission of the delegation is to assist in the life-saving efforts by mapping the challenges at the site of the destruction, assisting the Jewish community and supporting the local rescue forces.”
On Saturday Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that “as with any national mission, the IDF and the defense establishment are ready to respond, act and assist. Every effort will be made to save lives, support the Jewish community and our friend the United States.”
The team followed the news about the disaster from the moment it happened and three hours after the decision was made to send the delegation, the team was at the airport. When they landed in Miami they went straight to the site and have been there ever since.
“Time is everything in order to save lives,” Edri said.
According to him, the delegation studied the building before they took off to Miami and built 3D models of the complex before they replicated the way the tower collapsed in the middle of the night.
Simulation of the building (Source: IDF Spokesman"s Unit)
The building collapsed into 4 parts, from the center to the sides and then onto itself.
Describing the collapse as “very complicated,” Edri said that “usually when a building collapses, like during an earthquake, it doesn't usually collapse onto itself. Sometimes they fall backwards like during the Mexican earthquake. Because this building collapsed onto itself... it just fell floor onto floor onto floor and inside there are people.”
In Miami, the troops also spoke with the families of the missing in order to understand where in their apartments they could have been when the building collapsed. Family members were also asked to describe what the missing could be wearing, what color hair they have and if they had any tattoos.
In one apartment, Edri said, he was told of a family with two daughters that was missing.
IDF soldiers in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit)IDF soldiers in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit)
“They told me the father slept in the living room because he used to fall asleep next to the tv. The mother would be sleeping in the master bedroom with one daughter while another daughter slept in her room,” he said.
According to Edri the hundreds of rescuers at the sites know where apartments used to be and where exactly to look thanks to the 3D modeling that was done by IDF troops, even if they ran in an attempt to escape when the collapse happened.
“You need to know where to look,” he said, adding that now the Americans know exactly where apartments used to be and where exactly to look for those who may have been inside. 
The families are updated twice a day about the rescue operation and as the days pass with no survivors being pulled from the rubble, the families of the missing are not giving up hope that the rescue workers will find their loved ones. 
“Families went to see the site two days ago and they had a really hard experience,” Edri said. “What the families are going through is hell, nothing less than that.” 


Tags IDF Miami collapse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by