Does Gantz turf war show defense min. can no longer hold fire? - analysis

Gantz's decision to initiate a probe into the Submarine Affair was done without consulting other party leaders, which angered Justice Minister Sa'ar.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 23, 2021 16:38
Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White political party (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White political party
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
When the new government was formed, it was expected that there would be battles between ministers on the Right and Left, on matters of religion and state and between Ra'am (United Arab List) and every other party in the coalition.
No one would have expected that the first turf war among ministers would be started by Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White).
Gantz surprised the other party leaders in the coalition when he announced on Saturday night that he would be initiating a state commission of inquiry into the process in which Israel Navy ships and submarines were purchased in the so-called Submarine Affair, or Case 3000. He made the decision without consulting them or seeking their approval.
He took the process a step further when he submitted a draft proposal to the Finance and Justice ministries on Tuesday and announced that he would bring the matter to a vote at next Sunday's cabinet meeting.
The announcement angered Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, whose office released a sternly worded response, saying that his ministry had not received a draft proposal on forming the commission. Sa'ar's spokesman referred reporters to a clause in the coalition agreement prohibiting ministers from submitting proposals that are within the authority of another minister.
"This behavior of hurrying to put out press releases on proposals without first discussing and coordinating them is unprofessional and unacceptable," Sa'ar's spokesman said. "Forming a commission of inquiry is a weighty issue. Hurrying and proceeding without deliberations cannot be accepted."
Sa'ar's office noted that the cabinet decided last Sunday to form a commission of inquiry to probe the Meron disaster but its members had not yet been appointed. 
This was not the only issue on which Gantz angered his fellow ministers. He also angered them by leaking information from closed door meetings, as he did in the previous government, when he published transcripts of the ministerial committee on the coronavirus.
Gantz's critics said he was acting out of frustration over not becoming prime minister. The previous coalition agreement said he would rotate with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November. Watching Naftali Bennett become prime minister and Yair Lapid alternate prime minister has obviously not been easy for Gantz.
But sources close to Gantz said he has kept whatever frustration he has inside and has resisted many opportunities to put himself ahead of the country.
When interviewed by Matan Hodorov at Wednesday's Pride Convention, he said he was not concerned about disputes in the new government.
"What really has to be decided is how we handle things when we disagree so we can move forward," he said.  


Tags Benny Gantz Case 3000 investigation Submarine
