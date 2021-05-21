The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Indonesia's troop surge in Papua aims to 'wipe out' armed rebels - police

"This operation will go on until we get the maximum result. As long as they have not been arrested, we will do our utmost to incapacitate them and catch them."

By REUTERS  
MAY 21, 2021 11:54
Paulus Waterpauw, head of the National Police Intelligence and Security Agency, gestures as he talks during an interview at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 29, 2021. (photo credit: AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/REUTERS)
Paulus Waterpauw, head of the National Police Intelligence and Security Agency, gestures as he talks during an interview at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 29, 2021.
(photo credit: AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/REUTERS)
A new security crackdown on armed separatists in the central highlands of Indonesia's restive Papua region will be maintained until they are wiped out, the country's police intelligence chief said.
Amid a worsening conflict, some 400 extra troops have been deployed to Papua following the assassination of a senior intelligence official there and the designation of separatists as "terrorists" by the Indonesian government last month.
In an interview with Reuters, Paulus Waterpauw, an indigenous Papuan and head of Indonesian police intelligence, made the strongest remarks yet about the resolve of Indonesian authorities to suppress the decades-long armed separatist rebellion in resource-rich Papua.
"The objective is to wipe out those behind these horrible acts of violence," he said. "This operation will go on until we get the maximum result. As long as they have not been arrested, we will do our utmost to incapacitate them and catch them."
Waterpauw cited the killing of 19 road workers in December 2018, the destruction of schools and health clinics, and attacks on civilians as some of the "brutal recent events" that had prompted the troop surge.
Sebby Sambom, a spokesman for the Free Papua Organisation, the main separatist group in Papua, said there were "reasonable reasons" behind the group's attacks.
"The military and police targeting will not succeed," he added. "Every year there will be new fighters. They will increase, not decrease."
Papuan separatists say their struggle is legitimate because former colonial power the Netherlands promised the region it could become independent before it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963.
Indonesia says Papua is its territory after a 1969 vote supervised by the United Nations backed Papua's integration. Separatists say that vote, which involved about 1,025 people, did not reflect their aspirations.
Waterpauw told Reuters the new taskforce set up to tackle violence in Papua - known as Operation Nemangkawi - had two prongs. The pursuit and arrest of armed separatists and a "soft approach" - community development and increased consultations with religious and community groups.
Waterpauw said there had been 26 attacks by armed separatists this year, including three on Tuesday.
Two soldiers were ambushed and had their weapons confiscated by armed separatists and "were chopped up and mutilated and killed", he said. In the two other incidents on Tuesday, five soldiers were wounded.
Human rights monitors and analysts said there had been abuses by both sides.
"We are continuing to receive credible reports of excessive use of force by the military and police, including extrajudicial killings, harassment, arbitrary arrests and detention of indigenous Papuans,” Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told Reuters last month.

CORRUPTION PROBE

The Indonesian government also has launched a new campaign to prosecute allegedly corrupt officials in Papua accused of siphoning off some of the 1,092 trillion rupiah ($76 billion)of funds sent to the region by the central government since 2001.
This "huge" amount of government funding had not led to major improvements in the welfare of Papuans, which remain among the most poverty-stricken in Indonesia, he said.
"In handling the perpetrators suspected of misappropriating state finances, some regional heads or their staff will be investigated and processed," he said.
He said the police anti-terrorism unit, known as Detachment 88, had not yet been deployed to Papua. The "terrorist" designation applied to separatists will help authorities uncover their funding, he added.
Earlier this week, Indonesian Security Minister Mahfud MD said the separatist movement in Papua had three wings: political, clandestine and terrorist.
"We invite dialogue with the political and clandestine group," he said. ($1 = 14,367.0000 rupiah)


Tags Terrorism indonesia corruption
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza operation is like no other military op. in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by