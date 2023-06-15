The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
UN experts raise 'widespread' torture concerns with Russia

The UN experts said torture included electric shocks, hoodings and mock executions and had been carried out to extract intelligence, force confessions or in response to alleged support for Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 19:11
Russian conscripts called up for military service line up before their departure for garrisons as they gather at a recruitment centre in Simferopol, Crimea, April 25, 2023.
 A group of UN experts said on Thursday they had written to Moscow raising concerns about the use of torture by Russian military forces on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war.

The UN experts said in a statement the torture included electric shocks, hoodings and mock executions and had been carried out to extract intelligence, force confessions or in response to alleged support for Ukraine's forces.

It had resulted in damage to internal organs, cracked bones and fractures, strokes and psychological traumas, they said.

A spokesperson for Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has previously denied torturing or mistreating prisoners of war and says it does not deliberately target civilians in Ukraine.

A firefighter is seen at a site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) A firefighter is seen at a site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Russian forces' methods may be state-endorsed'

While torture allegations have previously been leveled against both sides in the 15-month conflict, the team of UN independent experts said Russian forces' methods may be "state-endorsed."

The consistency and methods of alleged torture suggested "a level of coordination, planning and organization, as well as the direct authorisation, deliberate policy or official tolerance from superior authorities," according to UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Alice Jill Edwards, who sent the letter alongside several other independent experts.

"Obeying a superior order or policy direction cannot be invoked as justification for torture, and any individual involved should be promptly investigated and prosecuted by independent authorities," she said.



