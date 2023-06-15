The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Chechen fighters sent to Russian border with Ukraine, leader Kadyrov says

Belgorod region has in the past month reported a series of cross-border incursions from pro-Ukraine Russian partisan groups calling themselves opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 21:17
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov attends a ceremony in the Kremlin to declare Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov attends a ceremony in the Kremlin to declare Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Chechen fighters have been deployed in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine to prevent attacks from "Ukrainian sabotage groups," Chechnya ruler Ramzan Kadyrov said on Thursday.



Kadyrov, a Putin ally who leads the Russian region of Chechnya, said that fighters from the "Zapad-Akhmat" battalion had been deployed near the border village of Nekhoteevka and a checkpoint in Graivoron district, the site of a cross-border attack in May.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

'Whoever encroaches on our borders will receive a lightning response'

"Residents of the territories adjacent to the border with Ukraine can rest easy ... Whoever encroaches on our borders will receive a lightning response," Kadyrov said in a post on Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine denies involvement in the cross-border attacks, casting them as a direct consequence of Russia's February 2022 invasion.



