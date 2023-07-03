The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine reports incremental gains in heavy fighting

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 3, 2023 09:38
Ukraine said on Monday its forces had gained some ground along eastern and southern fronts in the past week in heavy fighting with Russian troops, reclaiming 37.4 square kilometers (14.4 square miles) of territory.

Ukrainian forces were advancing in the Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that Russian forces were attacking in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions in the Donetsk region.

"Heavy fighting is going on there now," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine had reclaimed nine square kilometers over the past week along the eastern front "as a result of improving the operational (tactical) position and aligning the front line," Maliar said.

Regaining territory in the south

In the south, Ukraine has regained 28.4 kilometers of territory, bringing the total area of re-captured territory along that front to 158.4 kilometers, Maliar added.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 57th Kost Hordiienko Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade fire a 2S1 Gvozdika self propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a position near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 25, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK) Ukrainian servicemen of the 57th Kost Hordiienko Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade fire a 2S1 Gvozdika self propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a position near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 25, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)

Over the weekend, Russia said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near villages ringing Bakhmut and in areas further south, particularly near the hilltop town of Vuhledar. They also reported success in containing Ukrainian troops in the northeast.

Reuters could not confirm any of the battlefield accounts.



