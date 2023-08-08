The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

German-made Leopard 1 tanks to be sent from Belgium to Ukraine

Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that arms maker Rheinmetall had acquired the tanks and would prepare most of them for export to Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 21:42
Ukrainian soldiers are pictured on a Leopard 1A5 tank, at the German army Bundeswehr base, part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in Klietz, Germany, May 5, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Ukrainian soldiers are pictured on a Leopard 1A5 tank, at the German army Bundeswehr base, part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in Klietz, Germany, May 5, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Dozens of second-hand Leopard 1 tanks that once belonged to Belgium have been bought by another European country for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia's invasion, the arms trader who did the deal said Tuesday.

The German-made Leopards were at the center of a public spat earlier this year after Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said the government had explored buying back tanks to send to Ukraine but had been quoted unreasonable prices.

The clash highlighted a predicament faced by Western governments trying to find weapons for Ukraine after more than a year of intense warfare – arms they discarded as obsolete are now in high demand, and often owned by private companies.

Freddy Versluys, CEO of defense company OIP Land Systems, bought the tanks from the Belgian government more than five years ago.

He told Reuters he had now sold all 50 tanks to another European government, which he could not name due to a confidentiality clause. He said he also could not disclose the price.

Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that arms maker Rheinmetall had acquired the tanks and would prepare most of them for export to Ukraine.

The company declined to comment.

A tank crew member fires a tank mounted machine gun as German Defense minister Boris Pistorius visits Leopard II tanks that are due to be supplied to Ukraine at the tank brigade Lipperland of Germany's army and part of the Bundeswehr, in Augustdorf, Germany, February 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BENJAMIN WESTHOFF) A tank crew member fires a tank mounted machine gun as German Defense minister Boris Pistorius visits Leopard II tanks that are due to be supplied to Ukraine at the tank brigade Lipperland of Germany's army and part of the Bundeswehr, in Augustdorf, Germany, February 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BENJAMIN WESTHOFF)

"The fact that they leave our company proves that we asked for a fair market price and someone was more than happy to take them," Versluys said in a post on LinkedIn, accompanied by a picture of tanks next to a bottle of Ukrainian vodka.

He said the tanks were now being transported to a factory for a substantial overhaul. Some of the tanks would be used for spare parts while others would be repaired, he said. He estimated it could be four to six months before they are on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Handelsblatt said the 50 tanks would be refurbished at Rheinmetall factories in Germany and that 30 overhauled models would be made ready for export. It did not name any government as being behind the deal.

The German Defense Ministry had no immediate comment.

Several of Kyiv's Western allies agreed earlier this year to send modern Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and also to send older Leopard 1 models.

The Leopard 1 was made by the German firm Krauss-Maffei, starting in the 1960s. It is lighter than the Leopard 2 and has a different type of main gun. The models sold by Versluys were last upgraded in the 1990s.

A spokesperson for the Belgian defense ministry declined to comment on the sale of the tanks.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by