The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow, flights disputed - Russia

Ukraine rarely admits to being behind drone attacks inside Russian territory, but such strikes have increased significantly in recent months.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 10:17

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2023 10:36
Law enforcement officers secure an area near a multi-storey apartment building, following a reported drone attack in Krasnogorsk, Russia, August 22, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Law enforcement officers secure an area near a multi-storey apartment building, following a reported drone attack in Krasnogorsk, Russia, August 22, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russia shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region with no casualties and brought down a further two drones over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

A Reuters reporter in the town of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region, the seat of the Moscow regional government, saw minor damage to tiling on a high-rise residential building and shattered glass exterior window panes in a few of its apartments.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles was foiled tonight"

Russian Defense Ministry

Falling debris had also caused minor damage such as smashed windscreens to cars parked below. Police had sealed off the scene and investigators from Russia's FSB security service collected what looked like drone fragments.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which rarely takes direct responsibility for drone strikes on Russian territory or on areas controlled by Russia, but which appears to have stepped up such attacks since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

Such attacks have sometimes briefly disrupted flights across Russia and caused mostly minor damage to buildings. At least two people were injured a day earlier when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defenses fell on a house in the Moscow region, the regional governor said.

A view from a dashcam as the buildings glow orange on the day the Russian military brought down a drone, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia, August 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) A view from a dashcam as the buildings glow orange on the day the Russian military brought down a drone, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia, August 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

A Reuters reporter in the Odintsovo district near the settlement of Chastsy to the west of Moscow, where one of the two drones was shot down in the early hours of Tuesday morning, heard four blasts shortly after 03:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

"Windows were shaking," she said.

The Russian defense ministry said that nobody had been hurt in the latest attack.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles was foiled tonight," it said in a statement.

"Two drones were detected and destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Moscow region."

A further two Ukrainian drones were detected by air defense systems over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, and crashed without hurting anyone after being brought down by jamming systems, it said in the same statement.

Flights near Moscow were delayed temporarily

Air space over the Russian capital was briefly closed and three Moscow airports suspended flights, the TASS news agency reported.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, said nine flights had been diverted at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, but that all of the capital's airports were now working normally.

Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that military drones could cause a major disaster while flying over Moscow, which along with the surrounding region has a population of nearly 22 million people.

Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) said on Monday it had overseen an attack on the Russian Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region in which it said several aircraft had been damaged.

Asked about Monday's attack on Moscow, Andriy Yusov, a GUR spokesperson, said that "the GUR is working" but declined to give details.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by